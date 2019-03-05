WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey gets her hands on Becky Lynch

A week ago, Ronda Rousey, the Raw women’s champion, had made her choice clear – she wanted to face an opponent at WrestleMania who merited the title and not someone who was handed the chance. It effectively meant, a Becky Lynch over Charlotte Flair. On WWE Raw in Philadelphia, she got what she asked for – somewhat.

On Monday night, Lynch’s suspension was lifted and she was once again reinstated to the roster, freed of all legal woes and placed into a win-and-you’re-in match against Charlotte Flair at WWE Fastlane. That joy for Lynch, however, came at a cost – an irritated Rousey.

Brimming with frustration the jibes, Rousey dropped any pretense of being an entertainer. She laid into both her opponents with reckless abandon, or at least she would have, had Charlotte not made an immediate and well-considered exit, leaving The Man to fend for herself. Rousey continued to attack with judo throws, arm bars and body blows. And given Lynch, is still recovering from her injured knee and had to sign a hold-harmless agreement to get the Fastlane match in the first place, she had little protection from Rousey’s unbound fury.

Stephanie McMahon, however, might have a surprise in offer next week. In a backstage interview moments after Rousey was done, Stephanie expressed shock and disgust. She hinted she may have some tough decisions to make next week — despite Rousey’s assertion she was too valuable to be punished in any meaningful way — and officially threw her support behind whoever challenges Rousey at WrestleMania.

Triple H reacts to Batista’s attack on Ric Flair

Last week, Batista came out of nowhere to ambush Ric Flair on his 70th birthday celebration on the red show as a ploy to get Triple H’s attention. This week, he stayed away, citing a general distaste of Philadelphia.

It seemed his choice of Flair as a target hit a little closer to home with Triple H than even he might have realised. The 14-time World Champion fought back tears and fury in equal measure before issuing his official ultimatum: He would be waiting for Batista in every building WWE traveled to, not as Triple H but as himself, and if Batista had the courage to stand up and tell him what he wanted, he would give him everything he desired.

WWE Raw Results

Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin def. Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, Braun Strowman & Kurt Angle

Natalya def. Ruby Riott

Heavy Machinery def. The B-Team, The Ascension and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (Tag Team Gauntlet Match)

Elias def. Dean Ambrose; The Shield reformed to turn away Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin

Tamina def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival def. Aleister Black & Ricochet via Disqualification

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey attacked Becky Lynch