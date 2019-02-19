WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey battles Riott Squad members

On WWE Raw on Monday night four standout NXT Superstars emerged on the WWE roster with Ronda Rousey defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Ruby Riott in a rematch of the WWE Elimination Chamber contest as the rest of The Riott Squad stood ringside. The eventual outcome remained the same but the journey to the end was more of a battle – unlike things during the Elimination Chamber.

Advertising

A portion of the credit would go to Becky Lynch. The Man’s attack the night before left Rousey bruised and irritated, and Ruby capitalised accordingly. Despite the ramifications of Lynch’s move which could lead to arrest, charge of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and menacing if she violates her suspension again, Triple H admitted he thought it was cool.

With The Riott Squad nearby, Rousey was on a 3-on-1 disadvantage but Ruby couldn’t close out. Rousey kicked out of not one but two Riott Kicks, took out the Squad with a crossbody, and sealed the deal with an Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles and the Armbar, for a near-instant submission.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet wasn’t quite done though. She quickly dispatched the rest of The Riott Squad when they rushed the ring to send her challenger and her cronies scurrying in a display of dominance that surely caught the eye of Charlotte Flair, to say nothing of you-know-who as well.

WWE Raw Results

Triple H announced the arrival of Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black

Braun Strowman def. Baron Corbin (Tables Match)

Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor & Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush

The Lucha House Party def. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa & NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano def. Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival

Advertising

Nia Jax & Tamina confronted WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection

Drew McIntyre def. Dean Ambrose

Aleister Black def. Elias

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey def. Ruby Riott