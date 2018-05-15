WWE Raw results: Ronda Rousey accepts Nia Jax’s challenge for Women’s title match at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey will have first Women’s Championship match at Money in the Bank. (Source: WWE) Ronda Rousey will have first Women’s Championship match at Money in the Bank. (Source: WWE)

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey shocked the world at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view when she came out in the middle and annouced her arrival to the WWE. One of the most-celebrated MMA fighter, Rousey, later went on to headline Wrestlemania as she teamed up with fellow Olympian and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to take on the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and had an impressive debut.

Now, just a few months after her arrival to the world of professional wrestling, Rousey will have her first shot at Women’s Championship in June. The longest reigning UFC Women’s Champion on Monday accepted Nia Jax’s challenge for the title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June.

At the NBC Universal Upfront in New York City’s Radio City Musical Hall, The Irresistible Force Nia Jax revealed that she wants to put her title on the line against Rousey and the Baddest Woman on the Planet was quick to acept it.

Anyone who says they don’t “get” @RondaRousey in @WWE… can chill out! I’m so proud of my girl! Let’s get #Rowdy, baby! 🥋♥️🙌 pic.twitter.com/8jAaag9JSz — Nattie (@NatbyNature) 14 May 2018

Seems like the #Raw Women’s division is where everyone wants to be… I’m not too far behind, champ. #RondavsNia https://t.co/XWRD97eB6U — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) 14 May 2018

Two competitors. Strong women.

Competition makes us all better. I’m waiting to see this battle!! #RondavsNia https://t.co/bYCujfxt7P — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) 14 May 2018

I’m so proud to see the #Raw Women’s Champion @NiaJaxWWE defending her title like a true champion. @RondaRousey is the REAL DEAL, I’ll be watching this one as a fan. #WomensTitle #MITB — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) 14 May 2018

For a #WomensTitle match not involving me…this is pretty #Fabulous. You have me interested. #RondavsNia https://t.co/46VpxLlucJ — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) 14 May 2018

In the main event of this week’s Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Bobby Lashley and Elias to qualify for the 8-man Money in the Bank match. In the closing moments of the match, it looked Lashley will go on to take the victory spoils, but the former MMA fighter was attacked by Sami Zayn, who gave him a massive Helluva Kick outside the ring. Owens was quick to latch on the opportunity and delivered a frogsplash to Elias inside the ring before covering him for a pinfall and getting the win.

WWE Raw Other Results:

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Finn Bálor & Braun Strowman

Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Mickie James to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sami Zayn mocked Bobby Lashley’s sit-down interview

Raw Tag Team Champions “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Revival

Sasha Banks, Natalya & Ember Moon def. The Riott Squad

The B-Team def. Breezango

Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin and No Way Jose to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns attacked Jinder Mahal

