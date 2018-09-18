WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns to defend Universal Championship in triple threat match

Roman Reigns took on WWE Raw Acting General Baron Corbin on the night. (Source: WWE) Roman Reigns took on WWE Raw Acting General Baron Corbin on the night. (Source: WWE)

Roman Reigns had quite an action packed night in Dallas, Texas on WWE Raw – a night after being involved in the first-ever no-contest ruling inside Hell in a Cell. It resulted in Reigns coming out and demanded a piece of the surprise entrant Brock Lesnar who interrupted the match at the pay-per-view. His challenger, Braun Strowman, was keen on getting another shot at the title. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin found the way out by sanctioning a triple threat match between the three behemoths at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

Neither Strowman or Reigns were pleased with the decision. Where Braun had to wait it out for the next opportunity, Reigns was put to test soon. Seeing this as a great opportunity, with Reigns weary, Corbin announced a main event for the title against himself.

In the title match, Corbin used his status to mend the rules as per convenience. He restarted the match as a no-disqualification when in trouble, used the chair and even get outside intervention to his advantage. With Strowman there to attack Reigns after the restart, also came in the members of The Shield to help a brother out. Corbin, however, failed to get the job done – falling to a Spear and then the pin.

Also on the night, The Undertaker revealed he won’t be alone at WWE Super Show-Down. Expecting Shawn Michael to be by Triple H’s side at the event, The Undertaker announced he would have his brother Kane to help him out.

WWE Raw Results:

Raw Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre def. Dean Ambrose

Chad Gable def. Viktor

The Undertaker revealed Kane would be in his corner against Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down

Bayley def. Dana Brooke

AOP def. Gregory James & Barrett Brown

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. Raw Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

The Riott Squad attacked Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey

Elias def. Bobby Lashley via Disqualification

Nia Jax & Ember Moon def. Mickie James & Alicia Fox

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin

