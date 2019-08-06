WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns’s car hit in parking lot, Brock Lesnar beats Seth Rollins again

WWE RAW Results: The WWE Monday Night Raw opened with a 10-bell salute paid to honour the victims of the El Paso and Ohio mass shootings.

Here’s what happened on Monday’s edition of RAW:

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair def. Natalya and Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair won the tag team bout as Natalya and Trish Stratus were disqualified. Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter but Becky managed to get to the ropes, despite struggling at first. Lynch held on to the ropes for 15 seconds but Natalya did not let go and ended up getting disqualified. As soon as the bell rang, Trish tried to stop Natalya, but she pushed her away and walked out of the ring.

Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio

After tearing off Rey Mysterio’s mask the previous week, Andrade tried to do it again but was stopped by the referee. Mysterio had Andrade on the ropes, all set for the 619 but was distracted by Zelina Vega. Mysterio dominated the fight, but towards the end, Andrade hit the hammerlock DDT finisher to get the better of Mysterio.

R-Truth is the new champion

After becoming the first-ever pregnant champion, Maria Kanellis was fooled by her husband, when Mike pinned her mid-checkup for the 24/7 championship. Unfortunately for Mike, R-Truth and was hiding in disguise in the waiting room and managed to pin him down to win the title once again.

Brock Lesnar finesses Seth Rollins again

Seth Rollins was interrupted by Paul Heyman as he came out limping and holding a steel chair to take on Brock Lesnar. However, Lesnar once again was up to the task and floored Rollins with F5 after F5. Despite the beating, Rollins got hold of the mic and said that he will take down Lesnar at the SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre threats Kurt Angle

WWE legend Kurt Angle was getting interviewed backstage ahead of his stint as a guest referee, when Drew McIntyre walked in. McIntyre threatened Angle saying that he will attack the Hall of Famer if he fails to do his job properly. However, it was not McIntyre but The Fiend who attacked Angle with the Mandible Claw.

Roman Reigns nearly run down in the parking lot

For a change, we saw Samoa Joe worried about Roman Reigns after an unidentified person rammed into his car in the parking lot. Earlier Samoa was holding the show hostage until Reigns apologised to him. He came to know that Reigns was in the parking lot and went to meet him there when the accident happened. Triple H also rushed to Reigns’ rescue in the parking lot.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross – the new women’s tag-team champions

Mandy Rose & Sonya DeVille eliminated the IIconics in the fatal four-way Women’s tag team championships. Then, Kabuki Warriors eliminated Mandy and Sonia. In the end, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross eliminated Kabuki Warriors to become the new women’s tag team champions.

Goldberg ‘the mystery opponent’ for Dolph Ziggler

To ensure that Dolph Ziggler signs the contract, The Miz invited Shaun Michaels. As soon as Ziggler signed the contract, Mike revealed that the contract he signed was not for them but Goldberg.

Other results:

The Viking Raiders defeated Enhancement talent

The OC def. Ricochet & The New Day