WWE Raw Results: The Shield reunite against Braun Strowman

WWE Raw: The Shield reunited against Braun Strowman. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw: The Shield reunited against Braun Strowman. (Source: WWE)

Night after winning the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns remained true to his word that the Raw needed a fighting champion. In so doing, The Big Dog put his money where his mouth is by naming Finn Bálor — a WWE Superstar who Reigns reckons never lost the Universal Title — as his first challenger.

Balor didn’t hesitate in accepting the chance at reclaiming the title but Constable Baron Corbin was quick to try and wrap up the contest in red tape. Per The Lone Wolf, Balor had violated his match contract at SummerSlam when he showed up as The Demon, and a man-to-man match against The Constable took precedent over the title bout with Reigns.

However, luckily for Balor, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle stepped in and pulled rank on The Constable by sticking with the championship match on the grounds that this is what WWE Universe wanted.

In the championship match later in the night, Roman Reigns came out on top to defeat Finn Balor but with Braun Strowman trying to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract, he needed help from friends and members of The Shield pitched in.

Strowman’s arrival to the ring created a distraction and gave Finn the opportunity to set up the Coup de Grace, but Reigns avoided the finished move and delivered a Spear of his own to get the pin and the win. With the match concluded, Strowman entered the ring and hit a vicious kick. With the inevitable approaching, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins rushed to help Reigns clad in traditional black of The Shield. With help from friends, Reigns speared Strowman on the outside and the trio but the Monster through the announce table.

Triple H addresses his match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down

The last time Triple H battled The Undertaker, it was reckoned to be an end of an era. But, that contest will get a new version and new location at the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Making a special appearance on WWE Raw, Triple H talked back to the moment and WWE thereafter. HBK Shawn Michaels would step out of limelight, Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak would end and Triple H would trade his wrestling gear for suits as a WWE official. Looking to recpature the old magic, The Game accepted the challenge against The Undertaker to rekindle the era.

Ronda Rousey attacks Stephanie McMahon during her Raw women’s championship ceremony

At the WWE SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey beat Alexa Bliss to become the new WWE Raw Women’s Championship. It made her the first woman to have ever held a WWE and UFC title. At the celebratory ceremony on Raw, it turned into a victory parade for Stephanie McMahon who applauded herself for moulding Rousey into a champion. With the women’s locker room around, Rousey then flipped the Commissioner over, locked her in the Armbar and sent her rolling out of the ring.

Stephanie McMahon sends Kurt Angle on ‘vacation’

With Baron Corbin losing to Bobby Lashley and more importantly Rousey attacking McMahon, Stephanie wasn’t too pleased with how things were being run on WWE Raw. With things not going her way, WWE Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon opted to send General Manager Kurt Angle on “vacation” to recharge his batteries and appoint Baron Corbin as Acting General Manager.

WWE Raw Results

Bobby Lashley def. Constable Baron Corbin

The Riott Squad def. Sasha Banks, Bayley & Ember Moon

Dean Ambrose def. Dolph Ziggler

Elias def. Curt Hawkins

AOP def. Titus Worldwide

Scott Dawson def. Raw Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas

Dash Wilder def. Raw Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. Finn Bálor; The Shield reformed to take out Braun Strowman

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd