WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns delivers stage-breaking Samoan Drop on Braun Strowman

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman go through the stage for fitting preview of WWE Hell in a Cell.

Braun Strowman demaned a confrontation with Roman Reigns on WWE Raw and well he got it and some more. When the duo did finally come face to face, The Monster Among Men took an unbelievable ride from atop the Raw announce desk to go through the stage with The Big Dog delivering a jaw dropping slam. Courtesy the Samoan Drop, Strowman didn’t get the desired outcome on WWE Raw but will things change when they clash at the WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday – remains to be seen.

As the show began, The Shield came better prepared than last week when the entire Raw roster came out in support of Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and stood up to the trio of Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. They came ready with axe handles in tow and ready for a fight. Clearly seeing revenge in the offing, McIntyre, Ziggler and Strowman chose to retreat. The Shield however, couldn’t stay together for long with local police offers cornering the trio to give up the weapons or see Rollins and Reigns lose their respective titles and be sent to jail.

Later in the show, a person extremely familiar with the Hell in a Cell structure, walked down the ramp. On the 20th anniversary of his classic Hell in a Cell bout with The Undertaker, it was only fitting that Mick Foley guest referee the Universal Championship match between Reigns and Strowman.

In the final act, Strowman went around the arena looking for Reigns and after coming up empty handed, he came up to the ring and his call was finally answered. As Strowman went after Reigns up the ramp, he got the better of The Big Dog and threw him against the LED board and the commentary desk. And then in true Hell in a Cell style, both men went through the stage with Reigns getting up soon enough. Can the same happen come Sunday?

WWE Raw Results:

Nikki Bella def. Ruby Riott

AOP def. Ronnie Ace & Nathan Bradley

Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. The B-Team; Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins attacked after the match

Kevin Owens attacked Tyler Breeze and revealed why he returned to WWE

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable def. The Ascension

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Natalya def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

Mick Foley revealed he would be the special guest referee for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Hell in a Cell

Finn Bálor def. Elias

