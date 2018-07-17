WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley to vie once more for SummerSlam chance

Roman Reigns won the triple threat match to contest the WWE Universal Championship match. (Source: WWE) Roman Reigns won the triple threat match to contest the WWE Universal Championship match. (Source: WWE)

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley posted wins in their respective Triple Threat match on Monday Night Raw to keep their hopes alive in squaring off in the Championship match in the future. Reigns and Lashley will now go up against each in a rematch of their WWE Extreme Rules confrontation with the winner to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. With Lashley winning at Extreme Rules, momentum is surely on his side.

Earlier, Kurt Angle had offered Brock Lesnar an ultimatum: show up on Raw, agree on a time and place for his next Universal Title challenge, or be stripped of the championship. The Beast didn’t really obey the requirement to the letter — a flustered manager Paul Heyman emerged instead to insist Lesnar’s final goal was to win the UFC Heavyweight Title while representing WWE as Universal Champion. With message clearly received, Lesnar will now defend his title at SummerSlam, with the challenger to be determined.

In the first match on the night, Reigns def. Finn Bálor and Drew McIntyre to put up his name on the board for the title. The other triple threat match featuring Bobby Lashley, Elias and Seth Rollins, were scheduled to face off later. McIntyre’s ruthless efforts were primarily focused on Finn, but when The Scottish Terminator shifted his attention to Reigns late in the match, the Claymore intended for The Big Dog ended up hitting Finn instead. Reigns Superman Punched McIntyre out of the ring, and delivered a Spear on Balor to go for the pin and get it.

In the last match of the night between Lashley, Elias and Rollins for the second spot in the Championship challengers match, The Living Truth had the early momentum before Rollins kept his attack firmly on both Lashley and Elias to keep the match even. The former ECW Champion Lashley got the win with a Spear to Elias after the guitarist hauled Rollins out of the ring.

WWE Raw Results

Roman Reigns def. Finn Bálor and Drew McIntyre to advance to a match to determine Brock Lesnar’s next challenger for the Universal Championship

Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler def. Bobby Roode

Mojo Rawley def. Tyler Breeze

Alicia Fox & Dana Brooke def. Bayley & Sasha Banks via Disqualification

Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team def. The Ascension

Ronda Rousey attacked Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

The Authors of Pain def. Titus Worldwide

Sarah Logan def. Ember Moon

Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins and Elias to advance to a match to determine Brock Lesnar’s next challenger for the Universal Championship

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd