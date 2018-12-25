WWE Raw Results: Vince McMahon announces return of John Cena, women’s tag team championship title

On WWE Raw on Monday night, Baron Corbin entered the ring with plenty to answer following his tyrannical reign as Raw’s “General Manager-Elect,” came to an end with defeat at WWE TLC PPV. Seth Rollins made Team Red’s former GM pay for all of his transgressions in a Christmas Eve main event that was barely merry for The Lone Wolf. On the show, Ronda Rousey defended her Raw Women’s Title against Natalya, The Revival challenged Bobby Roode & Chad Gable for the Raw Tag Team Titles and Elias decked the halls with Bobby Lashley in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Also on the show, Vince McMahon, dressed up as Santa Claus, delivered the season’s gifts for the WWE Universe. In the most immediate of his presents, Mr. McMahon sanctioned Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match next week on WWE Raw’s New Year’s Eve episode. For another gift which would have bearing in the future, was the return of free agent John Cena on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE. But the one gift that surprised WWE Universe was the imminent creation of Tag Team Championships for the Women’s division.

In the main event on WWE Raw, Rollins continued the onslaught on Corbin. Former WWE Raw stand-in GM Corbin was desperate to regain some mojo after a professionally demoralizing week, and The Kingslayer was looking to re-center himself after losing his Intercontinental Championship title to Dean Ambrose. Corbin made plenty of attacking moves and a force to reckon with by catching Rollins unaware on multiple occasions. But The Kingslayer got the final word with a Stomp that dropped Corbin like a stone and sent him packing.

WWE Raw Results:

Elias def. Bobby Lashley (Miracle on 34th Street Fight)

Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable def. The Revival

Finn Bálor def. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (Triple Threat Match)

Bayley, Sasha Banks & Ember Moon def. Mickie James, Alicia Fox & Dana Brooke

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

Rhyno returned to help Heath Slater fend off Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin