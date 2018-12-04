WWE RAW Results: Rhonda Rousey records win over Nia Jax ahead of TLC showdown, Finn Balor beats Jinder Mahal

Nia Jax’s plan of handing Rhonda Rousey a defeat before their big match at the WWE TLC fell apart. Rousey picked Ember Moon as a tag team partner and recorded a win over Jax and Tamina. Nia bailed on the match as soon as she was tagged in, leaving Tamina to fend for herself afainst Rousey. Nia tried to interfere during the fight but Ember Moon expelled her from the ring. The War Goddess went on to hit Tamina with an Eclipse off the top turnbuckle. This left Rousey with having to apply the Armbar and she extended her winning streak.

Earlier in the evening, Jinder Mahal’s attempt at gaining favour of RAW “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin took a setback in Monday. The Maharaja was bulldozed in the last second by Apollo Crews after the latter took care of the Singh Brothers who were trying to swing the match Mahal’s way. Mahal downed Crews outside the ring but he was then hammered by Balor who took him to the ring and finished the match off with a Coup de Grace. Despite the win, the evening did not end well for Balor. Drew McIntyre pounced on him in the backstage area after the match and beat him to pulp, only stopping when officials interceded. McIntyre was avenging Balor’s involvement in his match with Dolph Ziggler that resulted in a defeat for The Scottish Psychopath.

Other results:

The Riott Squad put Natalya through a table

Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Mickie James & Alicia Fox

The Lucha House Party def. Scott Dawson (Lucha House Rules)

Dolph Ziggler def. Drew McIntyre

Elias smashed a guitar over Lio Rush’s back

Raw Tag Team Champions AOP & Drake Maverick def. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (3-on-2 Handicap Match)

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins attacked Dean Ambrose

Heath Slater def. Rhyno; Rhyno was fired from Raw and Slater was reassigned as a referee

Finn Bálor def. Jinder Mahal

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Ember Moon def. Nia Jax & Tamina