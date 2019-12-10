WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio is the new U.S. Champion

Rey Mysterio is the new US Champion Rey Mysterio is the new US Champion

Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 4-Way to earn a championship bout and then the title match, dethroning AJ Styles to kick off a second reign as United States Champion.

Styles clearly didn’t see Rey as much of a threat, mocking Mysterio right up into the second he found himself thrown into the turnbuckle. Sensing danger, The O.C. tried to interfere and got themselves promptly ejected, setting up the possibility of an upset for the first time in the match.

Rey crawled his way back into the match, connecting with a 619 that sent Styles tumbling into the ref and rendered the zebra unable to make the count. The O.C. returned to clean house, but Randy Orton reemerged with payback on his mind. The Viper took out Gallows & Anderson singlehandedly, helped Rey drill Styles with a second 619 and administered an RKO to make sure The Phenomenal One stayed down for the Frog Splash.

Raw Results:

Bobby Lashley def. Titus O’Neil via Disqualification; Rusev violated his restraining order to attack Lashley after the match

AOP def. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Andrade def. Akira Tozawa

Buddy Murphy def. Matt Hardy; Aleister Black brawled with Murphy after the match

Rey Mysterio def. Ricochet, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre for the right to challenge United States Champion AJ Styles

Rey Mysterio def. AJ Styles to become the new United States Champion

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka def. Charlotte Flair

Erick Rowan def. Kyle Roberts

