WWE Raw Results: The Brothers of Destruction return, lay waste to Triple H, Shawn Michaels

The rivalry between Triple H and The Undertaker took a turn for the worse as The Phenom, along with his Brother of Destruction, Kane, attacked the 14-time World Champion and his best friend Shawn Michaels on Monday Night Raw. With just five days remaining for the WWE Super Show-Down event, which will see the Cerebral Assassin taking on The Undertaker for one final time, Michaels came out to the ring to proclaim that he only wanted to witness the encounter as a fan.

The Heartbreak Kid went on to add that The Undertaker’s decision to launch personal verbal attacks against him a couple of weeks ago has prompted him to stand in support of HHH on Saturday during the big fight.

Michaels was interrupted by the arrival of Big Red Monster Kane, who was standing right behind him. Just when it looked like the two were going to exchange blows, the lights went out and the bell tolled. The Undertaker was standing in the ring when the lights turned on again. As Brothers of Destruction attacked Michaels, Triple H ran out to the ring to defend his best friend.

After a few haymakers, Kane and The Undertaker made quick work of Triple H and HBK, dropping them both with chokeslams. Later, the Deadman deliver a Tombstone Pile Driver to the Game before the two walked out of the ring.

WWE RAW Results:

Dean Ambrose addressed speculation about his loyalty to The Shield

Braun Strowman def. Dean Ambrose via Disqualification

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. Raw Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey def. Ruby Riott

Konnor def. Bobby Roode

The B-Team def. The Revival; AOP attacked after the match

WWE and Susan G. Komen joined forces to battle breast cancer

Raw Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre def. Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens def. Bobby Lashley

Bayley def. Alicia Fox

The Brothers of Destruction attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels

