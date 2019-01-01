WWE RAW Recap: Triple H confronts Seth Rollins in final episode of 2018

WWE RAW’s final episode of 2018 from Detroit saw Triple H confront Seth Rollins. The Game was less than impressed that Rollins was asking for his Intercontinental Title rematch — both because automatic rematch clauses are a thing of the past and because Triple H wasn’t sure Rollins was entitled to anything, no matter how many classics he had put on in 2018. With Rollins revving up, Shane McMahon arrived to cool things down and clear the ring for the “Fresh Start Battle Royal” that would determine Ambrose’s next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Elsewhere, Raw Women’s Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey teamed up with Natalya to stand up to Nia Jax & Tamina. Also on the final Raw of 2018, Dolph Ziggler battled Drew McIntyre in a brutal Steel Cage Match, Apollo Crews earned an Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins brought the fight to “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley.

Drew McIntyre def. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match)

Triple H confronted Seth Rollins

Apollo Crews won a Fresh Start Battle Royal to earn an Intercontinental Championship Match against Dean Ambrose

Elias confronted Baron Corbin

Sasha Banks, Bayley & Ember Moon def. The Riott Squad

Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins via Disqualification

Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers def. Heath Slater & Rhyno (3-on-2 Handicap Match)

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Apollo Crews

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Natalya def. Nia Jax & Tamina