WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey’s unbeaten run ends, Finn Balor beats Braun Strowman

Ronda Rousey’s unbeaten run at WWE finally came to an end on January 21. Almost 10 10 months she made her in-ring debut, Rousey’s run ended when her tag-team partner Natalya tapped out to Sasha Banks’ lock in the main event of WWE Raw.

Rousey remains unbeaten in one-on-one matches but her absolute 100 percent record has now been broken. Banks remained fired up and almost came to blows again with Rousey after the match ended as they build-up to their big fight at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar made his comeback into the WWE as he confronted Braun Strowman and Finn Balor. Balor will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title on Sunday. Both Lesnar and Paul Heyman expressed their admiration for Balor but at the same time made sure to let him know that he stands little chance of walking out of the ring with that belt.

With Lesnar watching ringside, Balor took on Strowman in what was an even contest for the most part. Lesnar eventually got involved as Strowman tossed Finn into his arms. This instigated a three-way scramble that ended when Balor hit Lesnar with a running dropkick. Just as Balor was then going to employ a Coup de Grace on Strowman, Lesnar came back with an F5. This resulted in a disqualification victory for Balor.

WWE Raw Results:

Finn Bálor and Braun Strowman confronted Mr. McMahon and Brock Lesnar

Finn Bálor def. Braun Strowman via Disqualification

Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews

Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre

The Lucha House Party def. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers

Baron Corbin def. Elias

Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss declared for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Heavy Machinery def. The Ascension

Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable def. The Revival (Special Guest Referee Curt Hawkins)

The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection def. Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Natalya