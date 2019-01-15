WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman loses title opportunity, Finn Balor to face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

As they say, one man’s loss is another man’s gain. But in the WWE, it is more like, a Monster’s loss is a Demon’s gain. Braun Strowman, who was set to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble lost his cool and tried to chase down Baron Corbin, who questioned his abilities. Being tipped by Elias’ song that Corbin is hiding in a limousine, the Monster Among Men tracked down the luxury vehicle and broke the door with his bear hand. Inside the car, though, was Chairman of the Company Vince McMahon.

The Boss levied a $100,000 fine on the wrestler. But Strowman did not budge and continued to raise his voice. Mr. McMahon then called off Strowman’s Universal Title Match and later announced that Lesnar will defend his title against the winner of Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Finn Balor. Jinder Mahal threw his hat in the ring and McMahon offered him that he would be included in the match if he is able to beat Balor.

Balor, though, was carrying a momentum tonight and he easily surpassed Mahal’s challenge. Later, in the fatal-four-way match, The Demon King delivered a Coup de Grace to John Cena to seal his win and set up a Royal Rumble challenge against Brock Lesnar for the title. Despite the fall, Cena was gracious to get up to his feet and give his respect to the winner, declaring that the Irishman has made a believer out of him.

In other big contest of the night, Bobby Lashley defeated InterContinental Champion Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match to become the new InterContinental Champion. Of course, he received his fair share of help from Lio Rush. In Women’s division, Nikki Cross made her debut and teamed up with Natalya and Sasha Banks to defeat The Riott Squad. Alexa Bloss also revealed the much-awaited Women’s Tag-team titles.

WWE Raw Results:

Finn Bálor def. John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar

Alexa Bliss revealed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Bobby Lashley def. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Finn Bálor def. Jinder Mahal

Nikki Cross, Bayley & Natalya def. The Riott Squad

Mr. McMahon announced a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine Brock Lesnar’s newest challenger

The Revival def. The Lucha House Party

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax & Tamina

Mr. McMahon called off Braun Strowman’s Universal Title Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view