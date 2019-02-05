WWE Raw Results: Suspended Becky Lynch attacks Stephanie McMahon; Braun Strowman comes to Kurt Angle’s aid

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon got on the receiving end of Becky Lynch’s punches after she suspended The Man on Monday Night Raw. The former Raw Commissioner requested the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble winner to undergo a medical check-up for her broken leg. Lynch, who suffered the injury at the Royal Rumble after she was attacked by Nia Jax, refused the demands, saying she does not trust the doctors who benched her before the Survivor Series.

After Lynch’s refusal, Stephanie said that she has no choice but to indefinitely suspend the superstar until she agrees for a medical checkup. Instead, Lynch went on a full-on assault on the boss. The authorities came out to separate Lynch from Stephanie, but she beat down the authorities to lay down more blows on Stephanie.

In the middle of the brawl, Stephanie kicked Lynch’s injured leg which finally stopped the former SmackDown Women’s Champion to calm down.

Later in the night, Kurt Angle came down to the ring to announce his retirement but was interrupted by Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. As the duo rounded on the former 4-time World Champion, Braun Strowman emerged to save Angle. The small fight between the four superstars prompted the authorities to announce a tag-team match between Strowman and Angle and McIntyre and Corbin as the main event.

In the match, McIntyre and Corbin worked as a crafty team to take on early advantage. But the Monster Among Men soon lost his cool and attacked McIntyre, which prompted the referee to disqualify their team.

WWE Raw Results:

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey def. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

The Revival won a Four Corners Tag Team Match to earn a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity against Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin confronted Kurt Angle

The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection def. Alicia Fox & Nikki Cross to qualify for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Elias def. Jeff Jarrett

Finn Bálor def. Lio Rush

EC3 def. Dean Ambrose

Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin def. Braun Strowman & Kurt Angle via Disqualification