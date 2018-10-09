WWE Raw Results: Shawn Michael announces in-ring return

Roman Reigns during the main event on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

Days after their WWE Super Show-Down match in Melbourne, a rematch put The Shield against Braun Strowman, Raw Tag Team champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. In the main event on WWE Raw, the latter came out victorious and the pinfall on Ambrose resulted in him walking out of the arena without a word or looking back at his brothers. It poses a question over the identity of the Hounds of Justice. Also on the show, Shawn Michaels announced he would be back in the ring at the WWE Crown Jewel.

Michaels played a key role in Triple H’s win over The Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down but the post-match celebrations were ruined by The Phenom and brother Kane. The aftermath left Michaels considering a return to the ring despite retiring eight and a half years ago. So when the question emerged over whether he was ready for a one more shot to compete, he didn’t hesitate. This set course for a rematch – of sorts. It set the date, place and opponents for the contest: November 2, Saudi Arabia in the WWE Crown Jewel, The Undertaker/Kane vs D-Generation X.

In the main event, whenever Strowman got overly aggressive, Ziggler & McIntyre maintained the balance of the six-man match. It was a tough act to follow with Strowman focused primarily on Roman Reigns’ Universal Title. At one stage, Strowman almost had a coming together with Ziggler and McIntyre.

Sensing a win, The Shield moved forward but it resulted in a wild brawl in and around the ring which ended with Strowman being hit by a vicious Spear from Reigns on the outside. Ambrose, in the ring, with McIntyre was hit by a lights-out Claymore to seal the pin.

Ambrose did not seem to take the defeat well. As Reigns and Rollins got to their feet in the ring, The Lunatic Fringe — who had reaffirmed his commitment to The Shield just days prior — rolled away from under the ropes and made his exit without looking back, leaving them to wonder what they were seeing: Disappointment? Dissent? Or just dejection from a Superstar who felt he hadn’t pulled his weight?

WWE Raw Results:

Bobby Lashley def. Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins def. The Riott Squad; The Bellas attacked Rousey after the match

Finn Bálor & Bayley def. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox

Kurt Angle won a Global Battle Royal to qualify for the WWE World Cup

Ember Moon def. Nia Jax via Count-out

Lita returned after Alexa Bliss & Mickie James challenged Trish Stratus to a tag team match at WWE Evolution

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable def. The Ascension; AOP attacked after the match

Braun Strowman & Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. The Shield

