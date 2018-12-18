WWE RAW Results: McMahon family takes control of both brands, Natalya earns a title shot

WWE’s Monday Night Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California signaled the winds of change as the entire McMahon family revealed that they would be overseeing Raw and SmackDown and made the WWE Universe as ‘The Authority’. On the other hand, in the main event of the night, Natalya picked up a decisive win in a Gauntlet Match to earn a Raw Women’s Championship Match against Ronda Rousey.

EXCLUSIVE: @BaronCorbinWWE wanted to explain his job performance as “General Manager-Elect,” but the @WWEUniverse was not having it. pic.twitter.com/JDeKJooq8B — WWE (@WWE) 18 December 2018

On a night when he promised to shake things up on RAW, Vince McMahon arrived amidst loud cheers and boos in equal measure. Stating that he wants to change the landscape of the red brand, McMahon said that his family — himself, Stephanie, Shane and Triple H would collectively oversee both the brands. “As long as we give you less of what you don’t want and more of what you do, WWE will always be then, now and forever,” McMahon signed off by saying.

However, Baron Corbin was in no mood to let go of his opportunity and begged for another shot at managing the red brand. WWE’s first family gave The Lone Wolf one final chance to win and put him in a handicap match which Corbin lost.

Later in the evening, Ronda Rousey’s next challenger was determined by an Eight-Woman Gauntlet Match. While it was Bayley who dominated proceedings, Natalya, who entered the match fifth, hit the Sharpshooter on Sasha Banks to pick up a win and set a title shot opportunity on Christmas Eve.