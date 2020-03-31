WWE Raw before Wrestlemania: Paul Heyman makes 2021 prediction for Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman stated that The Beast will conquer just like always. (Source: WWE) Paul Heyman stated that The Beast will conquer just like always. (Source: WWE)

With an epic two-day WrestleMania looming large, Paul Heyman declares The Beast will conquer just like always, Seth Rollins delivers a painful Stomp to KO, Edge declares Randy Orton a junkie and more.

Never one to egregiously pull back the curtain, Paul Heyman ended this Road to WrestleMania by letting the WWE Universe in on a trade secret: During the final moments of the last Raw before WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar is always the guy in the ring, because he’s always the guy to beat. And as far as he’s concerned, that’s unlikely to change when we’re back here a year from now.

None of which is any disrespect to Drew McIntyre, whom Heyman claimed was a truly special challenger … just like Rock, Hogan, Randy Couture and all the other icons Lesnar plowed through across two sports. As for the Scotsman’s Beast-dropping Claymore, Heyman offered two scenarios: Either Lesnar avoids it, or eats one and we find out how good McIntyre is. For his part, Heyman knows where he lands on that last point: Drew McIntyre is going to walk in special, and walk out like everybody else. He went so far as to guarantee it. Only a few days until we find out how good those guarantees are.

The Undertaker addressed AJ Styles

AJ Styles wanted the old Undertaker back, and the old Undertaker answered. Two weeks after confronting The Phenomenal One in stripped-down fashion, The Last Outlaw opened Raw by delivering an ominous statement to Styles in advance of their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. Calling AJ Styles by his given name “Allen Jones” — “since we’re being real now” — The Deadman acknowledged that he definitely has more matches behind him than in front of him, but he promised “the ultimate price” for disrespecting his wife Michelle McCool.

