WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss confirmed, Strowman slimed

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: WWE officially announced a singles match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss for Fastlane. This was after Bliss appeared in a new segment where she told Orton that if he wants her out of his life, then he has to take her out of it, and this would happen only at Fastlane pay-per-view.

“Randy, if you wanted me out of your life so badly… you’re gonna have to take me out of it. This Sunday at WWE Fastlane, that’s your chance,” she said. Orton, who then came out in a backstage segment, and said he will do whatever it takes to get her out of the way and that’s how it will go down.

Looks like we was right 👀 Alexa just challenged Randy Orton for Fastlane 👀👀👀👀👀👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aOzouwhv04 — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) March 16, 2021

In other news, AJ Style’s back up and the giant –Omos will make his in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 37.

He will team up with Styles for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

AJ Styles becomes a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE if he wins this tag match at Wrestlemania.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PhwFhvtCJD — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan2) March 16, 2021

Shane McMahon humiliated Braun Strowman – Before the opening bell even rang, The Monster came out mauling, but McMahon zoomed in on Strowman with repeated blows with a camera. Shane O-Mac followed with an elbow drop through the announce table, and buckets of slime brought the humiliation to a new level.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley outmuscled Sheamus, Drew McIntyre dispatched of The Miz, and The New Day reclaimed the Raw Tag Team Titles as The Road to WrestleMania ramped up.

Other Results-

Drew McIntyre def. The Miz

Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose def. Naomi & Lana

The New Day def. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Damian Priest def. Jaxson Ryker

Asuka def. Shayna Baszler

Riddle def. Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley def. Sheamus