WWE Raw: Vince McMahon announces wild-card stipulation; Kofi Kingston retains WWE Championship title against Daniel Bryan

After tweeting that he will appear in the Monday night RAW, WWE superstar Roman Reigns kicked-off the show by invading the ringside and confronting chairman Vince McMahon. The Big Dog crashed into the arena and interrupted Mr. McMahon’s opening address and trashed talk enough to rebuke the chairman. He made it clear that he will no longer follow the instructions delivered by McMahon’s spoiled kids but will turn his ears to the WWE Universe, a statement enough to generate rousing applause from the fans.

The scene soon got more chaotic as Daniel Bryan joined the conversation and claimed that he has been in solitude since losing the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania 35. However, this was not the end as fans once again burst into cheers as Kingston marked his way into the ring joining the three superstars.

While Kingston wondered why Reigns should be the only one coming to Raw, Drew McIntyre interrupted the proceedings and targetted The Big Dog for switching to SmackDown to escape from him. As things got heated inside the ringside, Mr McMahon tried to overturn the situation by announcing three major developments.

* A wild-card stipulation which allows three superstars each from Raw and SmackDown to move freely between the brands.

* He also announced a rematch for the WWE Championship between Kingston and Bryan and concluded by fixing another one-on-one match between Reigns and McIntyre.

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

In the first of two WrestleMania 35 rematches, Roman Reigns battled Drew McIntyre and The Big Down eventually won the contest via disqualification. However, Reigns was in backfoot initially as The Scottish Psychopath controlled the first half of the contest. It was a tough battle for Reigns but he eventually found his way back into the match by executing his signature move The Superman Punch and also went on to spear McIntyre.

However, midway during the match Shane McMahon and Elias hit the ring, drawing the disqualification. The three superstars launched an assault on The Big Dog and McIntyre ended things with a big Claymore Kick, before The Miz came as an aid for Reigns as he entered the action with a steel chair.

Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan

After winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35, Kingston once again went to defeat Bryan in the main event of Monday night Raw. After getting smashed into the guardrail, the WWE Champion recovered as he delivered a high-flying top rope dive on the challenger. But this was not enough as Bryan kicked out at two counts and also applied the LeBell Lock on the champion as the match progressed.

He then continued his attack on Kingston and launched a dropkick and a German suplex on the champion. As Bryan tried to make most out of the momentum by going for another LeBell Lock, Kofi countered and executed a Trouble in Paradise for the pinfall victory.

Other important events in May 6 Monday night RAW:

Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley def. Universal Champion Seth Rollins & AJ Styles

Braun Strowman threw Sami Zayn in a dumpster

Ricochet def. Robert Roode to defend his place in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans def. Allie Catrina; Raw & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch brawled with Evans after the match

The Viking Raiders def. Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Mercy the Buzzard devoured Rambling Rabbit on Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House”

Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre via Disqualification

The Usos pranked The Revival with “Ucey Hot” cream; Lars Sullivan attacked No Way Jose

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston def. Daniel Bryan