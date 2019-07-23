WWE RAW Results: John Cena surprise appearance; Steve Austin, Hulk Hogana and Ric Flair toast to Monday Night Raw

WWE RAW Results: John Cena made an unannounced appearance to kick off the largest reunion in RAW history. He traded a couple of bars with The Usos when the battle-rappers hit the scene, but what was shaping up to be a four-man dance alongside Jimmy & Jey’s father Rikishi was spoiled by the arrival of Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival, who emerged for their bout with The Usos with D-Von Dudley in tow. And with that, Raw Reunion was off.

The Usos defeat Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival

Scott Dawson found himself distracted by a faceoff between D-Von and Rikishi at ringside, leaving him vulnerable to a superkick and the Double Uce. Thrilled with their win, Jimmy & Jey posed with their father in the ring, leaving the WWE Universe with the image of two generations of a legendary dynasty united in victory.

Drew McIntyre attacked Cedric Alexander

Drew McIntyre sent Alexander careening face-first into the ring in a clear message that any instance in which McIntyre is made a fool of will be repaid with punishment.

The Viking Raiders defeat Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Despite Ryder & Hawkins wisely beginning the match with a flurry of offense, the Raiders turned the tables and ended the fight almost immediately thereafter with the Viking Experience to Hawkins.

Roman Reigns defeat Samoa Joe

The Big Dog kicked out of several pin attempts and escaped the Coquina Clutch by sending his foe tumbling through the ropes. Joe rushed the ring quickly in response, but his overzealousness got the better of him. Reigns launched himself full-bore into a Spear just as Joe got to his feet, chopping the big man down to seal a victory for himself.

Rey Mysterio defeat Sami Zayn

Zayn was heading for surefire defeat at the hands of The Ultimate Underdog, as he attempted to make a swift exit and take a count-out loss. Unfortunately for The Critic of the Critics, he was blocked by Rob Van Dam, Sgt. Slaughter, The Hurricane and Kurt Angle, all of whom drove the former NXT Champion back to the ring and into the clutches of Mysterio, who finished things off with the 619 and a Five-Star Frog Splash that RVD seemed perfectly content to let Mysterio use his move.

Seth Rollins defeat United States Champion AJ Styles via Disqualification

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson — the nefarious trio now calling themselves The OC – got put in their place by a pair of dominant factions during The Phenomenal One’s bout against Seth Rollins. The proceedings were interrupted by Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who evened the odds in DX garb. The OC opted to throw caution to the winds and take a DQ loss when Gallows & Anderson jumped Rollins in the middle of the match rather than allow Styles to suffer the Stomp. When Styles, Gallows & Anderson regrouped at ringside, Road Dogg, X-Pac emerged from behind the curtain, with Kevin Nash and Razor Ramon alongside them in nWo gear.

Braun Strowman defeat Randy Rowe

Braun Strowman promised before squaring up against local competitor Randy Rowe, and The Monster Among Men proved to be accurate in his prediction: Strowman tossed his helpless opponent around the ring a couple of times, hoisted him into the lights with a one-handed chokeslam, and that was that.