WWE Raw Results: Dean Ambrose returns to aid Seth Rollins ahead of SummerSlam

Dean Ambrose returned to Monday Night Raw for the first time since December. (Source: WWE) Dean Ambrose returned to Monday Night Raw for the first time since December. (Source: WWE)

After weeks of speculation, former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose returned to help Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. The Lunatic Fringe, who had been out due to injury since December, came out during the contract signing of Rollins’ clash with Dolph Ziggler for the InterContinental Championship at SummerSlam on Sunday. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that if Ziggler wants to keep Drew McIntyre on his corner at the title match in the pay-per-view, Rollins will also be allowed to have a partner in his corner.

With Rollins supposedly late due to travel issues, Angle was left to negotiate solely with Ziggler for the contract signing. The Show Off, before signing the contract, said that Rollins continues to lose because he is still fighting for the WWE Universe, while he had given up on them. The InterContinental Champion added that now he only has faith in McIntyre, who never turns his back on him. Then, he signed the contract.

Just after he did so, Rollins showed up and said that he was at the arena all along and wanted Ziggler to sign the contract so that he cannot back out. He further said that he will have someone at his corner at SummerSlam and out came his former Shield Brother, Dean Ambrose. Ambrose and Rollins attacked Ziggler and McIntyre after which the Kingslayer went on to sign the contract. Both the former Shield brothers raised their fists in front of the camera to show a united front ahead of SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE Raw Other Results:

Ronda Rousey paid tribute to Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Ember Moon def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss via Disqualification

Constable Baron Corbin def. Tyler Breeze

Braun Strowman & Finn Bálor def. Kevin Owens & Jinder Mahal

An Elias-inspired local competitor attacked Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team def. “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt and The Revival

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar attacked Roman Reigns

Bobby Roode & Titus Worldwide def. Mojo Rawley & The Authors of Pain

Ruby Riott def. Sasha Banks

