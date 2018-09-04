Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
WWE Raw Results: The Undertaker returns to confront Shawn Michaels ahead of fight against Triple H

The Undertaker is set to take on former 14-time World Champion Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view in Australia on October 6, 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 4, 2018 10:07:49 am
WWE Raw The Undertaker returned on Raw to confront Shawn Michaels. (Source: WWE)
With The Undertaker set to face the former 14-time World Champion Triple H in for one last time at WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event in Australia on October 6, 2018, former World Champion and Triple H’s best friend Shawn Michaels returned on Raw to weigh in on the epic clash.

Asked to give his prediction on the fight, Michaels, whose WWE career ended with a defeat at the hands of Deadman at Wrestlemania 27 eight years ago, said that The Phenom is over in his head to think that he can beat HHH. The former member of the D-Generation X faction, said that Triple H has more left in the tan than The Undertaker, who is no longer at his best.

But just then, Michaels was interrupted by the familiar toll of the gong and the blackout of the arena. As the crowd went into shock, The Undertaker made his entrance to the ring. He reminded Michaels that it was him who defeated Michaels and Triple H when they were at their peak. He further added that the Show Stopper is still bitter over his career-ending loss to him.

Michaels retaliated that he has remained honourable to the WWE system, The Undertaker and the crowd, by remaining retired despite constant chants of “One More Match”. The Undertaker replied that maybe the HeartBreak Kid remained retired as he knows that if he comes out of retirement, the Deadman will put him down once and for all, the same way he is going to do to Triple H at Super Show-Down.

WWE Raw Results:
The Shield got arrested after attacking Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre
The Bella Twins def. The Riott Sqaud
Bobby Roode & Chad Gable def. The Ascension
Alexa Bliss def. Natalya
Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. The B-Team to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions
AOP def. Keith Thompson & Jimmy James
Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Ember Moon & Dana Brooke
Kevin Owens crashed Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal’s meditation session
Braun Strowman def. Finn Bálor; the Raw locker room attacked The Shield

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
