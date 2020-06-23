WWE RAW: Edge cuts a promo for the ages, vows revenge on Randy Orton

WWE RAW: Edge cuts a promo on Monday night Raw. (Source: wwe.com) WWE RAW: Edge cuts a promo on Monday night Raw. (Source: wwe.com)

Just as often as Monday Night Raw has put on great wrestling over the years, it’s also been the home for enthralling mic work. The Rated R Superstar- Edge knows it better as he often pushes boundaries and tries new things. In his latest promo on RAW, Edge said that he isn’t done with Randy Orton and vowed revenge on his opponent from Backlash.

In a pre-recorded segment, Edge expressed anger at the Viper and stated that the attack on Christian on last week’s episode was uncalled for.

However, Edge did thank Orton for putting his head in the right place and bringing back his ruthless opportunistic side which would help him step on whoever he needs to. In one jaw-dropping statement Edge went on to say he would make Orton wish his dad “shot blanks” the night he was conceived, thus reiterating he can still do the best promos in the company and on another level.

Edge is currently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair an injury suffered while taping the Backlash match.

Wow. What an amazing promo. The Rated R Superstar is back. Orton and Edge have brought out the best from each other in this great feud. 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PuFy5Br9zl — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) June 23, 2020

RAW Results:

Dolph Ziggler challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for Extreme Rules

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair brawled

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. The Viking Raiders

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka def. Charlotte Flair

Akira Tozawa def. R-Truth to become 24/7 Champion

Natalya def. Liv Morgan

Big Show confronted Randy Orton & Ric Flair

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley def. The IIconics

Apollo Crews def. Shelton Benjamin

Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo fought off Seth Rollins and his disciples

