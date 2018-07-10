WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre beats Seth Rollins to give Dolph Ziggler advantage in Extreme Rules

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. (Source: WWE) Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. (Source: WWE)

When Seth Rollins takes on Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler for the title at Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a 30-minute Iron Man match, he will need to keep one eye on Ziggler’s ally Drew McIntyre. The former NXT Champion has been vital in leading Ziggler to the title win over the Kingslayer, and Rollins was quick to describe him as a potential “problem” at the start of this week’s Monday Night Raw. The two wrestlers were put in action with each other in the main event, with the stipulation that in case Rollins wins, McIntyre will be barred from the ring during the match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

With the massive implications on the line, The Architect and The Scottish Terminator started the fight quickly to take on an early advantage. But McIntyre was able to counter Rollin’s speed with brute force and took control in the match. Despite reeling with a rib cage injury, Rollins found a way to get back, using his agility to even out McIntyre’s size.

But as he rallied down the stretch to set up McIntyre for a Stomp, Ziggler decided to run interference, which distracted the former Shield member. He took a detour to take care of Ziggler, which gave an advantage to McIntyre who delivered a picture-perfect Claymore on Rollin’s face to end the contest. Because of the win, McIntyre will be allowed to remain present ringside during Ziggler’s title defence against Rollins at Extreme Rules, thus giving a disadvantage to the Kingslayer.

WWE RAW Results:

Roman Reigns brawled with Bobby Lashley

Nia Jax & Natalya def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

Mojo Rawley def. No Way Jose

Bo Dallas def. Raw Tag Team Champion “Woken” Matt Hardy

Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan

Baron Corbin & Elias def. Finn Bálor & Bobby Roode

Kevin Owens attempted to hide from Braun Strowman

