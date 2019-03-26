WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre sends Roman Reigns a strong message

In a barbaric Last Man Standing Match main event on WWE Raw on Monday night, Drew McIntyre took Dean Ambrose to the limit and sent a message to Roman Reigns, who had earlier accepted The Scottish Psychopath’s WrestleMania challenge. It remains to be seen whether The Big Dog will suffer the same fate as The Lunatic Fringe when he squares off against McIntyre on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last week, McIntyre challenged Reigns to a fight at WrestleMania, but he begged Joe Anoa’i to turn him down for the sake of his family. It appears there was no trouble in convincing them, with the former Universal Champion sufficiently goaded by The Scottish Psychopath’s boasts of destroying The Shield.

But accepting the challenge might be to their shared detriment: Reigns had McIntyre on the ropes, riding the high of his frustration, but the towering Scot cut the onslaught short with a low blow that brought Reigns to his knees and a Claymore that put him on his back.

In the main event, McIntyre didn’t let Dean Ambrose within breathing room and kept his pressure going on the members of The Shield.

Challenged by Ambrose to a Last Man Standing Match, McIntyre couldn’t help but respect Ambrose’s tenacity, but that was where all sportsmanship began and ended.

During the bout, Ambrose was subjected to a Kendo stick to the torso, a slingshot into the underbelly of the ring, a tackle through a table and, finally, a Claymore before he was finally unable to answer the count of ten.

Triple H puts career on the line against Batista at WrestleMania

In his latest power play, Batista got litigious on Triple H, delivering a letter from his lawyers threatening to bail on their agreed upon match at WrestleMania unless Triple H agreed to put his career on the line. Triple H accepted — though, as the 14-time World Champion pointed out, his decision to do so may have come as a bigger surprise to Batista than anyone else.

The King of Kings disputed every one of The Animal’s grievances and didn’t hesitate to call this one like he saw it, either, claiming the letter was a veiled attempt by Batista to quit once again without having to suffer the agony of defeat.

WWE Raw Results:

Becky Lynch def. Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Beat the Clock Challenge

Finn Bálor def. Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal to earn an Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania

Aleister Black & Ricochet def. Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks def. Natalya via Disqualification

Alexa Bliss added Colin Jost and Michael Che of “SNL” fame to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Baron Corbin def. Apollo Crews

Paul Heyman confronted Seth Rollins

Kurt Angle def. United States Champion Samoa Joe

