WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre attacks Seth Rollins during Intercontinental title fight against Dolph Ziggler

After losing his Intercontinental Championship belt to Dolph Ziggler last week, The Architect Seth Rollins invoked his rematch clause in this week’s Monday Night Raw. But in spite of the Kingslayer picking up a win over the former World Champion, he failed to clinch the title from the Showoff, as he won the match via disqualification. The pain of losing the title was clearly visible on Rollins, who started off the match with utmost intensity.

The commentators at the ringside started contemplating Rollins’ early aggression in the match, predicting that the match will end in a Disqualification or a count out. As per the rules, the title exchanges hands only via pinfall and submission. But with Ziggler’s ally, Drew McIntyre watching the match from the ringside, Rollins’ chance to win the title remained at hard odds. As the action spilled outside the ring, the former NXT champion tried to intervene but caught referee’s attention, who ejected him from the ringside.

With McIntyre out of the frame, it looked like Rollins will be able to pick up the win. As Rollins executed a Superplex-Falcon Arrow combination, it seemed that the win was close. But McIntyre came inside the ring and attacked Rollins from behind, forcing the referee to end the match in Rollins favour via Disqualification. After the match ended, McIntyre and Ziggler started launching an attack on Rollins, before the Big Dog, Roman Reigns, the former member of the Shield, came to Rollins’ aid. He gave Ziggler a spear and forced him and McIntyre to retreat.

WWE Raw Results:

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle cancelled the multi-man match to determine Brock Lesnar’s next challenger

The Revival def. Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley

Curtis Axel def. Raw Tag Team Champion “Woken” Matt Hardy

The Authors of Pain def. Rich & Rex Gibson

Natalya def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

The Riott Squad def. Sasha Banks, Bayley & Ember Moon

Mojo Rawley refused a rematch with No Way Jose

Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens def. Finn Bálor & Baron Corbin via Count-out

