WWE RAW Results December 09, 2019: Seth Rollins turns heel to join AOP, Mysterio retains US title

WWE Raw Monday Night Results 2019: The latest segment of Monday Night Raw held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC was the last episode before this year’s final pay-per-view event- WWE TLC 2019. In tonight’s episode, Rey Mysterio went one-on-one against AJ Styles with the United States Championship on the line and fans finally got to know how the big divorce between Rusev and Lana turned out.

But what was also interesting to note was that Seth Rollins turned heel as he joined forces with AOP. Together they attacked Kevin Owens who simply could not stand up to the trio. You can watch the full highlights below-

Rusev and Lana signed their divorce papers

Rawkicked off with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler standing inside the ring with tables and chairs. He started off by reminding the fans of the recent feud between Rusev and his wife Lana. He then goes on to say that he wished to offer the couple some reconciliation but the conflict between the two parties is beyond repair.

The King then introduces Lana, who comes out with a lawyer. Lana’s lawyer then hands Lawler the divorce documents and states that Rusev’s restraining order has been put on hold until this proceeding will be over. Lawler then asks Rusev to make his way to the ring, who comes wearing a baggy suit, white trainers, and a Donald Duck t-shirt.

Both the parties take their seats as Rusev greets the fans by saying hello to the crowd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Bulgarian then goes on to say that at a time when the entire WWE Universe hated him, she stood by her side. To which, Lana responded that when he became rich and famous it got onto his head and went on to blame the entire WWE Universe for the downfall of their marriage.

Rusev then goes on to mock Lana by showing everyone the video of the previous week of police arresting both her and Bobby Lashley. After an exchange of words between both parties, both of them agree to sign the divorce papers.

Lana is the first one to sign it, but Rusev stalls the proceedings and says that he would like to tell something before signing it. Rusev then goes on to demand a match with Lashley.

Lashley then joins everyone in the ringside and announces that he will ask Lana to marry him once the divorce is finalised. Rusev then challenges Lashley for a match and goes on to sign the papers. Meanwhile, Lashley slams Rusev’s head into the table and knocks him out of the ring, before throwing him into the barricade.

Both the superstars then return to the ring as Rusev executes a Machka Kick on Lashley and ends the discussion with a belly-to-belly suplex, with the latter falling right through the table.

Two-on-One Handicap Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch

Before Becky Lynch took on The Kabuki Warriors in a Two-on-One Handicap match, Charlotte Flair offered The Man to be her partner for her match against Asuka and Kairi Sane. However, the Raw Women’s Champion refused to partner with Flair and insisted that she would take on the duo by herself. Flair then Flair wished her good luck and walked off.

The match started off with Lynch taking on Asuka initially as The Man dominated the proceedings initially. While Becky was trying to gain an upper hand after hitting Asuka with an exploder suplex, she is distracted by Sane, providing enough time to Asuka to regain momentum.

Becky loses the plot as The Kabuki Warriors launches a series of strikes on Becky. However, as Sane tries a chin lock on the Raw Women’s Champion, she battles back. After a while, Lynch regains control by first kneeing Asuka and then hitting Sane with a stomp.

As the fight becomes more intense with Lynch trying to battle out both the superstars, Asuka goes under the ring looking for a steel chair. The referee asks her not to use the chair as a weapon but Asuka refuses and hits Becky with it in the ribs. The referee calls for the bell as Becky wins the match via disqualification.

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles

The highflying action match started with both Mysterio and Styles trying to gain an upper hand right from the word go. Styles whips Mysterio into the corner but the latter counters by jumping backward on Styles’ shoulders. However, the challenger fights back as he drops Mysterio with a back elbow and goes on to lock him with a rear-naked choke.

The United States Champion fights back and sends Styles out of the ring and hits a springboard moonsault to the floor. Mysterio then drags Styles back in the ring but gets distracted in the process as Gallows and Anderson make their way to the ring.

Styles regains control and slams Mysterio for a two-count and then throws the Champion outside of the ring as Mysterio crawls back inside on the count of nine.

The United States Champion then dives through the ropes for a sunset flip bomb into the barricade. After hitting a sunset flip, Mysterio goes on to execute a titl-a-whirl headscissors, followed by a seated senton springboard on Styles.

As the match continues, Randy Orton slides inside the ring out of nowhere. A shocked Styles fails to understand the situation as Mysterio rolls-up for a win.

Other results:

Drew McIntyre defeats Matt Hardy

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeat The Street Profits (Open Challenge)

Sami Zayn and Mojo Rawley confronted Kevin Owens

Aleister Black defeats Akira Tozawa

Humberto Carrillo defeats Andrade

Buddy Murphy defeats Zack Ryder

AOP and Seth Rollins attack Kevin Owens

Erick Rowan defeats local competitor via Match Stoppage

