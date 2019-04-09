WWE RAW results: Dean Ambrose bids farewell, The Undertaker chokeslams Elias

Superstar Dean Ambrose bid farewell to WWE on Monday night RAW. After the main event, Seth Rollins asked Roman Reigns to join him at the ring and the duo invited Ambrose to come out and deliver his farewell speech. This, however, happened after RAW went off air but the video was released by WWE on their website.

Ambrose didn’t wrestle at WrestleMania 35, and his match against Bobby Lashley at RAW was called off after the superstar slammed the former WWE champion on the commentators’ table.

‘The Lunatic’ lauded his Shield teammate Rollins for smashing Brock Lesnar’s head in the ring to reclaim the WWE Universal title. He also praised Roman for battling Leukemia and returning to the RAW.

“One of the sweetest sights that I have ever seen as a guy who has busted his ass for this company, for this locker room, who has dragged his broken dead body through every highway and through every single building all across this country and the world, right alongside my brothers, my best friends — the sweetest sight I ever saw was Seth Rollins stomping Brock Lesnar’s big, dumb lunchbox head into the mat, pinning him, and holding that Universal championship over his head, and taking it back to the boys. One of the other sweetest things I’ve ever seen was just recently when we saw Roman Reigns kick the shit out of cancer and come back on Monday Night Raw,” the former WWE champion said.

He also commented on Arn Anderson, who had earlier referred The Shield as ‘two indie schmucks and a football player.’ “I love this building. I know most of you probably aren’t even from New York City, I know you came here from all over the world. I love this building, I love the Barclays Center. We opened up the Barclays Center – the very first ever WWE show, the very first PPV, TLC whatever year that was. I’m getting very old, I can’t remember. Our first WWE match on PPV, TLC, we got thrown to the wolves. Arn Anderson called us ‘two indie schmucks and a football player,” he added.

The 33-year-old superstar also stated that winning the tag team championship with Rollins at SummerSlam at this venue was his favourite match. “But like Seth said, we walked down that aisle, we tore it up and we took our spots. I have a lot of great memories in this building. That match is probably my favorite match I ever had. Winning the tag team championship with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam right here in this ring, in this building.”

“But here’s the thing you’ve got to remember. A building is just a building. It’s just brick and mortar. It’s just wood and nails. What makes the building is the fans. And there are no fans in the world like you, the fans who come from all over the world to be here all WrestleMania week, to come to Axxess, to come to all the different shows and to stay for, to sit through three freakin’ hours of Monday Night Raw, and sit here and be here tonight to listen to us guys talk, so – without you, there isn’t any us,” he signed off.

In other events at the Monday Night RAW:

The main event between the newly crowned WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins was rescheduled as a tag team match against THE BAR (Cesaro & Sheamus). Despite having an early advantage the contest was eventually won by the pair of Kofi and Rollins.

It seemed Elias invited trouble for himself when he announced the next man to interrupt him would be a ‘dead man’. Just as he finished his trash-talk, The Undertaker emerged to the ringside and confronted the guitarist. The Deadman made a mark by throwing a boot to the Elias’ face and then went on to execute a Chokeslam and Tombstone on the superstar.

In other results:

Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated The Revival

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley

Aleister Black & Ricochet defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor defeated Sami Zayn