WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar takes down Seth Rollins, Samoan Summit descends into chaos

WWE RAW Results: A week after the epic RAW Reunion, it was back to business on Monday night RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas. The 24/7 title and the tag team championship changed hands while Universal Champion Brock Lesnar also made his presence felt when least expected.

Let’s take a look now at everything that went down on Monday’s edition of RAW:

24/7 Championship- Maria Kanellis def. Mike Kanellis via pinfall to win the title

It was certain that something wild would go down in the first-ever “Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match” in which 24/7 Champion R-Truth teamed with Carmella to defend his title against Drake Maverick & Renee Michelle. Truth pinned Maverick to retain his title. However, he lost his title to Mike Kanellis.

The new champion grabbed his title but he quickly found he wouldn’t get a moment’s peace — not from the mob, and certainly not from his wife Maria. Maria convinced him to lie on the ground in yet another display of dominance so she could pin him with one foot. In doing so Maria proclaimed herself as the first pregnant 24/7 Champion and, therefore, all but untouchable by all the would-be titleholders surrounding the locker room

Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler via Disqualification when Universal Champion Brock Lesnar attacked

Seth Rollins faced off against Dolph Ziggler in a bid for payback after the latter humiliated Shawn Michaels last week. However, with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar looming large in the distance, it’s hard not to think that The Beastslayer was focusing on the wrong opponent — especially since Lesnar came calling on Raw. Lesnar took down Rollins with the slightest of assists from The Showoff, who briefly ensnared Rollins’ ankle to leave him helpless against the hard-charging Beast.

The Samoan Summit descended into chaos

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe sparked a brawl the likes of which nobody seemed to anticipate. After a brawl, things got out of hand when Drew McIntyre emerged to tilt the odds in Joe’s favour and a parade of Superstars soon joined in the fray. Cedric Alexander, McIntyre’s rival, came to Reigns’ defence, and when McIntyre seemingly incapacitated the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion by throwing him off the stage, The Usos stormed to their cousin’s aid. Their arrival brought out Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson from The O.C.

A huge battle near the entrance followed, after which Reigns Superman punched both Good Brothers and McIntyre. That left Joe standing alone, and The Bloodline took care of him with a pair of superkicks and a spear to leave Reigns, Alexander and The Usos standing tall.

Other results:

Ricochet won a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to challenge United States Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam

The O.C. def. The Revival and The Usos to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions (Triple Threat Match)

The Viking Raiders def. Johnny James & Cole Carter

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross; Natalya attacked Becky after the second match