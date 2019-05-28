WWE RAW results: Brock Lesnar postpones ‘MITB cash-in’ announcement; Dolph Ziggler assaults Kofi Kingston

WWE champion Kofi Kingston kicked off the Monday night RAW segment, while Brock Lesnar and his manager Paul Heyman waited backstage to announce the wrestlers’ opponent against whom he would cash-in his Money in the Bank (MITB) contract. The WWE champion said that he was present in Raw so that Lesnar would challenge him instead of Rollins.

Advertising

However, Rollins soon interrupted the WWE champion and barged inside the arena saying that he no longer wants to wait to see who Lesnar would challenge and asked him to come in the ringside. Lesnar then came out to the arena with the MITB briefcase, which was modified into a portable stereo.

The MITB champion then played the entrance song of both the wrestlers and mocked the champions, as Rollins left the arena. Reacting to WWE Universal Champion’s departure from the ring, Lesnar postponed the announcement and he also left the ringside with Heyman.

After everyone left, Dolph Ziggler assaulted Kofi from behind, while Xavier Woods rushed to the ring to rescue the WWE champion. While Kofi and Woods were escorted by a few officials, Ziggler once again tried to attack the wrestler. However, this time Woods was prepared and he dragged Dolph inside the ring and a brawl began between both the wrestlers.

Dolph dominated the brawl by using the steel chair as a weapon but had to finally flee out of the scene as Kofi returned to save Woods with a chair in his hands.

Shane McMahon vs Lance Anoai

In other matches, Shane McMahon dominated his one-on-one match against debutant Lance Anoai and eventually won the contest by executing the triangle lock on his opponent. However, after the match, Shane continued his assault on Lance before Roman Reigns came and rescued the wrestler.

The Big Dog has heard ENOUGH from @shanemcmahon and comes in for the attack on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/YtKX4Ois1g — WWE (@WWE) 28 May 2019

In other matches:

Becky Lynch & Niki Cross defeated The IIconics

Ricochet defeated Cesaro

Baron Corbin defeated The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley in a fatal-four-way contest

Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn