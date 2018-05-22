WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman and Finn Bálor preview Money in the Bank match

WWE Raw: Braun Strowman got the better of Finn Balor. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw: Braun Strowman got the better of Finn Balor. (Source: WWE)

Four weeks before they officially square off in a bigger setting at the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Braun Strowman and Finn Bálor met one-on-one in a blockbuster Raw main event. In Albany, New York, Balor had to shed the comfort of having Strowman by his side as a teammate and the jolt turned brutal pretty soon.

In a match sanctioned by Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Strowman once again justified and highlighted the sheer power that he possesses which saw him win the Tag Team title with a middle-schooler. The former Universal Champion rallied with an outside-the-ring stint that finished with a Coup de Grâce off the barricade, but The Gift of Destruction thwarted the attempts by lifting Finn onto his shoulders for a Running Powerslam. He followed it up with a second Running Powerslam before making the deciding pinfall as a strong message to the rest of the Money in the Bank field. Luckily for Balor, following the contest, Strowman scooped him off the mat and shoved him in the corner as the closest signs of respect an opponent can get from the giant.

Earlier in the night, McMahon returned to Raw after two months and got down to business straightaway. She confronted General Manager Kurt Angle on the plans for the contract signing between Raw women’s champion Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey under the pretense of providing “guidance”. She also had a few choice words for Roman Reigns who made it clear that he still believes WWE management is trying to keep him away from the Universal Title.

However, Kevin Owens’ interruption and attempts at become a corporate darling proved futile. Not wanting to play favourites, McMahon placed him into an immediate match against Reigns. KO joined forces with Jinder Mahal and the pairing got the better of Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns when the one-on-one turned into a Tag Team match following a disruption by Modern Day Maharaja.

WWE Raw Results

Kevin Owens & Jinder Mahal def. Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn brought Bobby Lashley’s “sisters” to Raw

Ember Moon def. Alexa Bliss

Baron Corbin def. No Way Jose

The B-Team def. Breezango

Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey signed their championship match contract

Dolph Ziggler def. Chad Gable

Natalya def. Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Elias def. Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman def. Finn Bálor

