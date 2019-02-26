WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch arrested for breaching suspension

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch was initially the planned match at WrestleMania for the women’s title, so much that WWE fans reckoned it should be the main event for the biggest night in the sport, but it was later pulled due to the 60-day suspension on Lynch. At one point, Rousey had advised Lynch to make nice with the McMahons and save their planned match at The Show of Shows. It showed The Baddest Woman on the Planet seems to, at the very least, recognise Lynch’s game, or at least the significance of a main-event clash between the two. But following the suspension, things have changed with Mr. McMahon’s handpicked replacement Charlotte Flair.

None of that stopped Becky from crashing a tag team match on WWE Raw on Monday night pitting Rousey and Natalya against The Riott Squad, however, and The Man immediately announced her arrival by cracking Natalya in the face and whacking her with her crutch. Security intervened and kept Becky and Rousey from tearing into one another, but Lynch was taken from the arena and arrested. With Rousey alone in the ring and visibly upset, she had some business to do.

Calling Mr. McMahon down to the ring, Ronda was instead met by Stephanie McMahon, who barely got a word out before Rousey demanded that the McMahons drop the charges against Lynch, reinstate her from suspension and place The Man back into the Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania. Stephanie was moved by Rousey’s arguments that Lynch’s reinstatement would be “best for business” or an example for her daughters; the champion’s subsequent “demand” that Becky be brought back into the fold didn’t get the same response.

Though Stephanie attempted to hold her authority over Rousey’s head, The Baddest Woman on the Planet didn’t back down. Stating that she had no desire to defend her title against “chosen” challengers, Rousey declared that it was time for Mr. McMahon to stop making the tough decisions and instead make the right one. And with that, she laid down the title at Stephanie’s feet and walked out of the ring.

WWE Raw Results

Roman Reigns announced his leukemia was in remission

Ricochet & Aleister Black def. Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival

Becky Lynch was arrested after attacking Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey

Kurt Angle def. Jinder Mahal

Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor def. Lio Rush

Braun Strowman attacked Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Drew McIntyre def. Dean Ambrose (No Disqualification Match); Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins saved Ambrose from a post-match attack

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley def. Nia Jax

Batista attacked Ric Flair during his birthday celebration