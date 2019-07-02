WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles turns Heel, Undertaker back on RAW

This latest segment of Monday Night RAW kicked off with a “Falls Count Anywhere Match” between the Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. The two superstars battled through the arena and backstage, with Lashley dominating most part of the match. However, Lashley’s showboating cost him as Strowman tackled him through the LED board, which led to a medically-induced match stoppage.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley – Falls Count Anywhere match

Result: Match stopped midway due to medical emergency

The New Day vs Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders

While the match between The Viking Raiders and The New Day was underway, Samoa Joe interrupted the action. The contest was stopped immediately and then it was reconfigured into a Six-Man tag team match. Joe teamed up with the Raiders and roped in all three members of The New Day opposite them.

The team combining The Raiders and Joe won the six-man tag team action as Joe sneaked in with a Coquina clutch on Kofi Kingston to pick up the win for his team.

Results: Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders defeat The New Day

After engaging in a brawl with Roman Reigns and Undertaker in backstage, Shane McMahon challenged Taker to come out to the ringside and face him.

Undertaker, in response, walked out to the ring and vowed to send the ‘Heels to hell where they would repent.’

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

Natalya was in control of the match before Baron Corbin tripped her and Lacey took advantage of the disruption. She then won the contest after the assist by Corbin.

Result: Lacey Evans def. Natalya

The Miz vs. Elias – Two Out of Three Falls match

Miz picked up the first fall at the starting moments of the match after he hit Elias with a ‘Skull Crushing Finale’. Elias then got back in the match and picked his first fall after he executed ‘Drift Away’.

The final fall was picked by Miz as he kicked out of a powerbomb and locked in The Figure 4 leg lock as Elias tapped in.

“I’m going to make sure he goes back to being an out-of-work musician playing for change in the subway.”@mikethemiz absolutely DRAGGING @IAmEliasWWE on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/uYA7L77ed2 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2019

Result: The Miz def. Elias

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs Mike & Maria Kanellis

Seth started the match and dominated it after hitting a buckle bomb and superkick on Mike. A helpless and tired Mike was forced to tag Maria, who took multiple blows before revealing that she was pregnant. Becky then made Mike tap out after she locked in the Dis-arm-her.

Result: Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins def. Mike & Maria Kanellis

Nikki Cross vs. Carmella

Carmella initially battled with Alexa Bliss, which she won after a quick roll up. In her second match with Nikki Cross won the match after executing a swinging neck breaker on her.

Result: Nikki Cross def. Carmella

Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles – United States title match

This was main event of the Monday Night Raw. After their fight in the previous week, The ‘Phenomenal One’ and King Ricochet squared off once again, however this time the title was on the line.

The match started at a furious pace and went back and forth. Ricochet tried to follow his springboard clothesline with a standing moonsault but Styles countered the high-flying move with his knee.

Later Styles caught Ricochet with a boot and followed it up with a ‘Phenomenal forearm’. Styles got the pinfall but it was found that Richochet’s foot was under the rope. The match was then restarted and AJ smashed Ricochet with a brainbuster and a Forearm outside the ring. Despite all the attacks, Ricochet still managed to pick up the win after a quick roll up.

After the match, AJ attacked Ricochet from behind and Anderson and Gallows joined the party. AJ Styles followed it up with a ‘Styles Clash’ on Ricochet to turn heel.

Result: Ricochet def. AJ Styles to retain United States title match