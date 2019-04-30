WWE Raw Results: AJ Styles, Seth Rollins clash at contract signing

AJ Styles left a mark as soon as the contract was signed between him and Seth Rollins to fight for the Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. Styles laid his hands on The Beastslayer’s prize and then on Rollins himself. To end it all, Rollins went crashing through the table for an incredibly impactful message on this week’s Monday night Raw.

AJ Styles made it clear at their contract signing that he was ready to go to any levels for Rollins’ title. And indeed, Styles was noticeably more arrogant in his approach than usual, insinuating that Rollins — a Superstar Styles admitted had all the tools to be champion — had spent all his energy on winning the title from Brock Lesnar and left himself with nothing in the tank to defend it… and, with The Shield gone, no brothers to back him up as well.

Rollins, however, was unimpressed, reminding Styles that he had gone on to accomplish what the two-time WWE Champion could not when he slayed The Beast in the first place. He reminded that he was at his best against Lesnar and will be again at WWE Money in the Bank, Rollins said the challenge would be impressive to take his title.

Even that wasn’t enough to humble Styles, who laid hands on The Beastslayer’s title, handed it back to him and smashed Rollins across the face after the champion refused his offer of a handshake while raising the championship over The Phenomenal One’s head.

A brief brawl ensued, and despite a suicide dive from Rollins that had Styles on the mat, The Phenomenal One got the last word, plowing The Architect through the table with a Phenomenal Forearm.

WWE Raw Results:

Alexa Bliss revealed the Raw Men’s Money in the Bank participants on “A Moment of Bliss”

Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin

The Usos def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and mocked The Revival

Bobby Lashley def. The Miz; Shane McMahon attacked Miz after the match

NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders def. The Lucha House Party

Alexa Bliss announced the Raw Women’s Money in the Bank participants on “A Moment of Bliss”

Bray Wyatt revealed the Word of the Day on “Firefly Fun House”

Naomi def. Alexa Bliss

Raw & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch brawled with Lacey Evans

Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival

Sami Zayn declared he was taking the power back from the WWE Universe

Rey Mysterio def. United States Champion Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles signed their Universal Championship Match contract