WWE Raw Results: AJ Styles to face Seth Rollins for Universal Title at WWE Money in the Bank

After winning their respective triple threat matches on WWE Raw on Monday night, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin clashed in a one-on-one main event to figure who would have the right to challenge Seth Rollins for his Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. At the end, AJ Styles emerged the victor and will hope to take down The Beastslayer when they clash for the very first time on May 19.

Advertising

Having shipped last week from WWE SmackDown Live, AJ Styles made an immediate impact alongside The Shield members. A week later, he was involved in quest to vie for the Universal Championship. At the start of the show, he was pit against Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio with the winner progressing for the main event later in the night.

Mysterio had both AJ Styles and Joe lined up for 619s but only connected with The Samoan Submission Machine before Styles grabbed him out of midair. The Phenomenal One then used Mysterio as an object to powerbomb and Styles Clash him on top of a defenseless Joe to tee the big man up for a pinfall. The three-count followed, and with that, he was in the final.

In the second semi-final, Corbin faced The Miz and Drew McIntyre. It looked like the match was headed The Miz’s way with the smaller wrestler, in comparison, willing the match into his favour from the start. He rallied from a Celtic Cross variation on a Tower of Doom to trap McIntyre in a Figure-Four Leglock, kicked out of Corbin’s Deep Six and escaped the End of Days.

Advertising

Midway into the match, the crowd was firmly behind The Miz. Corbin, however, was smarter. After Miz accidentally sprinted full-bore into a Claymore from McIntyre, The Lone Wolf shoved the Scotsman out of the ring and stole the pinfall.

In the finale, Styles battled his way through tall odds after suffering a mid-match injury, while Corbin made the most of that opportunity by targeting that same injury. Corbin’s size made it difficult to execute the Styles Clash, which took away one of The Phenomenal One’s signature weapons. The Lone Wolf didn’t hesitate to capitalise, but a Calf Crusher left the big man a step slower, and a Phenomenal Forearm sealed the deal.

At the end, Seth Rollins walked down to shake hand with him – a respectful gesture for there may be none going forward.

WWE Raw Results:

AJ Styles def. United States Champion Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio to advance to Raw’s main event

Naomi def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Billie Kay

Baron Corbin def. The Miz and Drew McIntyre to advance to Raw’s main event

Sami Zayn addressed the WWE Universe

Cesaro def. Cedric Alexander

NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders attacked The Lucha House Party

Raw & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Alicia Fox; Lacey Evans attacked Lynch after the match

Robert Roode def. Ricochet

AJ Styles def. Baron Corbin to earn a Universal Championship opportunity at WWE Money in the Bank