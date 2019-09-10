WWE RAW Results: Stone Cold stuns AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair form alliance

WWE RAW Results: With just a week remaining for the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event, the WWE descend on Madison Square Garden for a special episode. The Monday Night Raw kicked off with the glass shattering and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin making his way to the ring. He was present to moderate the contract signing of Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Seth Rollins, as the Raw Tag Team Champions are set to take on each other at Clash of Champions.

In the previous segment, The OC has interrupted the contract signing with AJ Styles tearing the contract saying he should get a title shot against Rollins instead of Strowman.

In the latest segment, Styles took on Cedric Alexander in a non-title match, while Baron Corbin squared off in a triple threat action against Samoa Joe and Ricochet to determine the winner of the King of the Ring from RAW. After destroying the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last week, Sasha Banks teamed up with Bayley in a tag team action against Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

After being convinced by son Domnic not to retire, Rey Mysterio finally returned to some in-ring action as he took Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik in one-on-one action.

Here’s are the results from Monday Night RAW:

Stone Cold Steve Austin aka the “Texas Rattlesnake” made his way to the ring and reminisced about some incredible moments he had shared with the fans at the Madison Square Garden. After a small interaction with the audience, Strowman comes out to the ring and reaches out to Austin to shake his hand. However, The Rattlesnake denies and calls out for the Rollins.

The WWE Universal Champion comes his way to the ring and confronts both the superstar and tells him how The Monster among Men is paranoid about the presence of Stone Cold. To which, Strowman responds that he grew up watching Austin fight and has immense respect for the superstar. Moments after the Raw Tag Team Champions sign the contract, THE OC, just like the previous week, interrupts the proceedings.

Styles starts with his trash talk and goes on to bash The Rattlesnake, thus leading to a brawl inside the ring. Strowman takes out Luke Gallows and Anderson, but Styles takes Seth out of the ring. However, the domination of Styles didn’t last much as Austin went on the hit the US Champion with a stunner.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

After attacking both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in previous week’s Raw and SmackDown, the duo teamed up in a tag team action against Sasha Banks and Bayley. However, even before the match started, Charlotte and Becky attacked Bayley and Sasha, with Charlotte trying to even things out with a steel chair.

However, as the match began Bayley and Banks gave their opponents fits throughout the match, leaning on their tag team experience. But The Raw Women’s Champion targeted Banks outside the ring in the middle of the match, putting the fate of the bout in jeopardy when all four women brawled around the ring. Charlotte, then played closer in ruthless fashion as she blocked a top-rope elbow drop from Bayley and nailed Natural Selection to prove that.

Rey Mysterio VS Gran Metalik

After an emotional almost-retirement that he got talked out of at the last second by his son, the legendary Superstar made his official in-ring return against Gran Metalik in a victorious effort on Raw. The King of the Ropes casually swatted away Mysterio’s signature maneuvers at the start of the match and a step-up plancha over the ropes left The Ultimate Underdog looking worse for wear. But Rey found a way as he always does, finally landing Metalik on the ropes before connecting with a 619-Frog Splash combo to secure the win. After the match, Mysterio showed sportsmanship to his opponent, shaking Metalik’s hand in thanks for bringing out the best in him, and, perhaps, for setting the bar for all his opponents to follow.

Other Results:

Cedric Alexander defeated United States Champion AJ Styles via disqualification

Roman Reigns introduced the Connor’s Cure Superstars of Tomorrow

Baron Corbin defeated Ricochet and Samoa Joe to advance to the King of the Ring Final

Natalya defeated Lacey Evans

Bray Wyatt taught about “Stranger Danger” on Firefly Fun House