WWE RAW: Goldberg returns to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

WWE Raw witnessed the return of Goldberg for the first time after his Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker. Monday Night RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was in for a huge surprise when the legend himself, showed up a week before Summerslam. But the question on everybody’s lips was who’s next for the former WCW legend?

Thanks to a ruse by The Miz during Raw’s contract signing, Dolph Ziggler unwittingly agreed to a SummerSlam match but with imposing WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Is The Showoff ready to go one-on-one with one of the most unstoppable competitors in sports-entertainment history?

Goldberg’s last match in the WWE was against The Undertaker. However, it was a night to forget for the 54-year-old as the match faced heavy criticism by fans on social media as Goldberg didn’t look himself in the ring at all. Several moves were botched up as later ended up with a concussion.

There was also backstage heat with The Undertaker reportedly very angry at how the match went down. Hence, this could have led to the WWE Hall of Famer to return one more time to set things right and leave fans with good memories.

Ziggler is also the perfect Superstar to face Goldberg as he is fantastic in the ring and can make anyone look good when he is facing them. The younger Ziggler can also carry the match and make Goldberg the star of the match.

Of course, facing Goldberg doesn’t have to be a death sentence. Ziggler isn’t wrong that he’s shown up and shown off and defied the odds even when he wasn’t supposed to. He just has to do it one more time. And if he doesn’t, well … we all know what comes next.

(with inputs from WWE.com)