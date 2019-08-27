WWE RAW Results: Braun Strowman stands tall despite defeat, Sasha Banks returns

WWE RAW Results: The latest segment of Monday Night Raw saw the battle for the King of the Ring tournament between Baron Corbin vs The Miz, and Drew McIntyre vs Ricochet. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks also made an in-ring return, as she kicked off the show, displaying a video packaged with her ongoing issues with Natalya and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

In the main-event of the night, The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman went one-on-one against AJ Styles with the United States Championship on the line.

Sasha Banks kicks off the show

The wrestler finally made an in-ring return after being out for four months. Kicking off the show in New Orleans, Banks said that despite not being seen for four months, all she heard was about herself. She also spoke about her ongoing differences with Natalya and Lynch.

Banks also mentioned people trashing her of throwing a fit and crying at WrestleMania and leaving the WWE arena and added that she did this because of her relegation to Tag titles, which she really didn’t care much about.

She also claimed that the attack on Natalya was part of her plan and while she continued her trash talk, The Queen of Harts assaulted her. The officials interrupted and separated both the wrestlers to close out the opening segment.

United States Championship Match

A week after Braun Strowman along with Seth Rollins defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to become the new Raw tag team champions, The Monster Among Men challenged AJ Styles for the United States Championship in the main event of the evening. Strowman controlled most part of the match, but a Calf Crusher by Styles in the later phase of the match, helped him regain control in the battle.

However, that was not enough as Strowman used his seemingly superhuman strength to push Styles in the corner. But Styles used was quick to counter The Monster Among Men, as he quickly evaded a blind charge from Strowman, with the wrestler crashing in the ring post. The second attempt by Strowman too went in vain as this time he dashed into the referee, with the official falling flat on the deck.

This allowed Styles to inflict a low blow on Strowman and meanwhile, he also grabbed a chair to attack The Monster Among Men. However, Strowman countered before being hit by the chair but with the referee still lying unconscious Anderson and Gallows entered the ring to help Styles out of danger.

However, Strowman took the steel chair and prevented the duo to cause any damage, but during this period the referee recovered and Styled feigned an injury. Looking at this, the referee ended the match and declared Styles the winner via disqualification.

Other results:

Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre (King of the Ring First-Round Match)

Baron Corbin defeated The Miz (King of the Ring First-Round Match)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode won the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in Raw history to earn the right to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions

Sasha Banks defeated Natalya

Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro