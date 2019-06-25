WWE RAW results: Undertaker returns to save Roman Reigns

WWE RAW opened live from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington as Michael Cole welcomed the audience along with Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Advertising

WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins kicked off Monday night RAW after he successfully retained his championship against Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Ground. He was joined by Becky Lynch who was later sneak attacked by Lacey Evans setting up a Mixed Tag team match between all four of them at WWE’s next pay per view. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will defend their titles in a winner take all match.

Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Daniel Bryan, Rowan, and The Revival vs. The New Day and The Usos

The Usos are the lone survivors as they pick up the win for their team. The New Day and The Usos defeat Daniel Bryan, Rowan, and The Revival via pinfall.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Drake Maverick vs. R-Truth

R-Truth fended off Drake Maverick to successfully defend his 24/7 title. After the match Truth escaped a sea of WWE Superstars and disappears through the crowd with Carmella.

Advertising

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

After an early fury from The ‘Big Dog’. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre take control of the match. They viciously attack Roman as the referee lost control of the match. Shane went up to the top rope to pull off a Coast to Coast on Roman Reigns and suddenly the lights go out and bell tolls. When the lights returned, Taker was in the ring, Nails Shane with a chokeslam and a big boot to McIntyre.

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Viking raiders pick up the win after they catch Anderson with the Viking experience. Viking Raiders defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson via pinfall

Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston came off after his Victory over Dolph Ziggler in a Steel cage match against Dolph Ziggler At WWE Stomping Grounds. The match with Sami Zayn went back and forth before Kofi rolled him up for a win and picked up the win. Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn via pinfall.

Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens

After the match, Kevin Owen is livid at the results and Challenges Kofi to a match. Both Superstars take the match outside of the ring, Kofi hits an SOS on the steel ramp. Owens lies there and Kofi picked up the victory via count out. Kofi Kingston defeats Kevin Ownes via count out. The WWE Champ is laid out by Samoa Joe after his match.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Naomi vs Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was joined by Nikki Cross at the ringside. Naomi inadvertently hit cross, Bliss took advantage and connects with a snap DDT to pick up the victory. Alexa Bliss defeated Naomi via pinfall.

Natalya and Naomi vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

After the match, Bliss and Cross attacked Naomi and Natalya runs down to the ring to fend off the attack setting up an Impromptu Tag match between the four of them. Nikki crossed hit a neckbreaker on Natalya and Alexa pinned her to pick up the victory. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeat Naomi and Natalya.

Ricochet vs AJ Styles

Newly Crowned United States champion took on the Returning AJ Styles in the main event of the night. Styles had been out for some time due to an injury, the former WWE champion came to a huge pop from the crowd.

Midway the match, Gallows and Anderson walk down the ramp. AJ took the mike and asked them to leave. The match continued and AJ connected with a Phenomenal forearm to pick up a huge victory. After the match AJ handed over the title to Ricochet and raises his arm in a show of respect. AJ Styles defeated Ricochet via pinfall