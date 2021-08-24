WWE RAW results 24th August 2021: Karrion Kross debuts new look

After WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off Raw claiming that The All Mighty does not owe an apology to Goldberg, Gage or anyone else, new United States Champion Damian Priest took issue.

This led to a match between the two champions which saw Sheamus quickly make his presence felt, attacking Priest and causing the disqualification. Luckily for The Archer Of Inamy, Drew McIntyre rushed to his aid to even the odds after the bout.

An impromptu match was made as Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest aimed to knock off WWE Champion & Sheamus. At the end of a hard-hitting battle, The All Mighty decided to take a walk, leaving Sheamus to suffer the defeat at the hands of The Scottish Warrior courtesy of a thunderous Claymore.

Karrion Kross arrived with a new look and continued his rise on Raw in the form of a one-on-one match against Ricochet. Kross set out to make Ricochet fall and pray and completed the mission when he defeated the former United States Champion by forcing him to submit to the Kross Jacket.

WWE RAW Results:

Damian Priest def. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by disqualification

Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre def. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & Sheamus

Karrion Kross def. Ricochet

Xavier Woods def. The Miz

Mansoor def. Jinder Mahal by disqualification

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Riddle def. AJ Styles