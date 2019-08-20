WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman defeat The O.C. to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions

Despite Braun Strowman’s clear interest in Seth Rollins’ Universal Title, The Monster Among Men teamed up with The Beastslayer to challenge Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. for their Raw Tag Team Championship. Two Superstars advanced in the King of the Ring tournament, and The Fiend claimed another victim.

Rollins and Strowman were the Raw Tag Team Champions, having made the most of a last-minute opportunity against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C., who find themselves headed back to the drawing board after weeks of running the show.

Roman Reigns def. Dolph Ziggler

After The Showoff inexplicably tweeted insults in the direction of Roman Reigns over the weekend and downplayed the various attacks against the former Universal Champion, he was welcomed with a Superman Punch and a Spear.

The hard-fought win gave Reigns some much-needed pep in his step as he heads to SmackDown LIVE, where his mystery attacker will supposedly be revealed

Ricochet and The Miz def. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

In a tag team preview of next week’s Round One matches, Ricochet and The Miz teamed up against Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. The former United States Champion ran circles up and around The Lone Wolf, and thanks to a pair of assists from The Miz, he landed a Recoil that dropped Corbin for a hard-fought win that will either give Ricochet and Miz all the momentum they need to advance next week.

Braun Strowman def. United States Champion AJ Styles via Disqualification

The Monster Among Men’s United States Title Match against The Phenomenal One was quickly waylaid by the combined might of The Good Brothers, who interfered in the match and caused a disqualification, though a left-field assist from Universal Champion Seth Rollins saved Strowman’s hide.

Samoa Joe def. Cesaro (King of the Ring First Round Match)

Samoa Joe is the first man to advance out of the Round of 16 with a victory over Cesaro. The two former United States Champions set the tone for their fellow Superstars in the opening minutes of their match, as Cesaro sent Joe clean off his feet with a rocketing European uppercut and the Samoan answered with a suicide dive that sent Cesaro tumbling into the first row.

The King of Swing drilled his opponent with uppercuts. All Joe had to do was absorb the hits and pick his moment, and that he did: The big man withstood the Cesaro Swing and Sharpshooter before escaping a Neutralizer and dodging a springboard European uppercut to lock in the Coquina Clutch and submit his foe.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Revival via Disqualification

Orton crashed Raw during the non-title Revival-New Day match and struck Big E with an RKO to hand The Revival a disqualification loss but set up their most savage beating yet of the beloved trio. Though Kofi darted to the ring to even the odds, Orton and The Revival made short work of The New Day, as The Viper dropped Kingston with an RKO, and all three joined in on a Shatter Machine-RKO combo to Xavier Woods.

Woods got the worst of the assault, with The Revival decimating his knee while Orton forced Kofi to watch. And for a group that prides itself on finding signs of positivity even in the most dire of situations, something truly ominous is fast approaching: Half test of faith, and half reality check, and they won’t know which it is until they’re on the other side of the storm.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

The dominant streak continues for the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross tried their hands against Fire and Desire and emerged with a convincing victory to cement their hold on the women’s tag team division.

Cedric Alexander def. Sami Zayn (King of the Ring First-Round Match)

Alexander rallied down the stretch to nail Zayn with a Neuralyzer, following up with the Lumbar Check moments later for the win.