WWE RAW Results: Bayley and Sasha Banks destroy Becky Lynch with vicious assault

WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman kicked off the event as he came out to the ringside to sign the WWE Clash of Champions main event contract against WWE Universal Champion and his partner Seth Rollins. He was then joined by the Universal Champ with Michael Cole greeting both the superstars.

Cole then talked about making their Clash of Champions match official and states that they will first defend their Tag Team Titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, before taking on each other on the same night. He goes on to ask if they can function as a team, knowing that they will battle each other for the WWE Universal Championship. Cole also mentioned that things might get awkward if they retain the Tag Team championships, and Strowman goes on to defeat Rollins at the main event.

To which, Rollins responded that Strowman couldn’t slay Brock Lesnar when he had the opportunity, but he has done it and will do the same against The Monster among Men at the Clash of Champions.

As soon as Rollins signed his contract, The OC interrupted the proceedings as the trio of WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came to the ringside. Styles then entered the ring and snatched the mic from Cole, announcing why Strowman is given a Universal Championship title shot instead of him. He then adds that Ziggler and Roode are not even a real Tag team.

Anderson and Gallows, who were standing at the ringside, then joined Styles in the ring and a brawl broke out between the superstars. While Gallows and Anderson dealt with the Raw Tag Team Champions, Styles tore the Strowman vs Rollins contract.

In the main event of the night, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss took on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in the first-ever Women’s Championship Showcase event.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

In the first match of the night, the Raw Tag Team Champions took on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, with Styles shouting instructions from the ringside. Rollins started the proceedings against Anderson but after a while tags Gallows in. Gallows, after entering the ring, stares at the WWE Universal Champion, and they take on each other. Moments later Strowman tags himself in, and knock Gallows down with a big boot to the face.

Rollins then joined the show and combined with his partner for some double team action on Gallows. While the match continued, Anderson distracted the referee, allowing Styles to drop Rollins at ringside. Rollins after taking a few blows from the members of The OC, fought back with a kick right at Anderson’s face and tagged Strowman.

A rejuvenated Strowman then takes down both Anderson and Gallows. The Monster among Men also gets some help from the WWE Universal Champion and after dealing with Anderson and Gallows, they take on AJ Styles on the ringside. Rollins then goes on to cover Anderson for a win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (via pinfall)

After the match, Styles, Anderson, and Gallows are joined by Ziggler and Roode and they attack the Raw Tag Team Champions. Ziggler hits Rollins with a superkick and Roode then executes a Glorious DDT on the Universal Champ. After taking down Rollins, they turn their focus to Strowman. The Monster among Men is overpowered by the combined force of The OC and Roode and Ziggler, as Anderson hits Strowman with a Magic Killer. At the end of the segment, Roode and Ziggler stand tall with The OC as AJ’s as the music hits.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs Becky Lynch and Bayley

Nikki Cross kicked off the proceedings against Bayley, but the latter dominates the contest right from the beginning. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks crashes the party and walks towards the stage, watching the action from the bottom of the ramp. Cross then combined with Bliss to turn things around as Bayley goes down.

After hitting Bayley with a Suplex, Bliss tags Cross. Cross then once again combines with Bliss for a double team assault on the SmackDown Women’s Champion. After enduring a couple of blows, Bayley finally manages to tag Becky Lynch. The Man right after entering the ring drops Cross off the apron and unloads herself on Bliss.

Lynch then goes on to hit a flying leg drop on Bliss. She then executes the Bexploder suplex on Cross, as continues her attack on Bliss. Banks then joined the party and attacked Lynch from behind, with the referee calling for the bell.

Becky Lynch and Bayley win via disqualification

After the match Banks drops Lynch with the Backstabber and gets a steel chair. She then launches a brutal assault on The Man before Bayley stops her. Both the wrestlers then share a smile, and Bayley destroyed the RAW Women’s Champion with chair shots.

Other results:

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defeat Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Lacey Evans defeats Natalya

Sasha Banks challenges Becky Lynch to a Raw Women’s Championship Match at WWE Clash of Champions

Baron Corbin defeats Cedric Alexander (King of the Ring Quarterfinals)

The Viking Raiders defeat Brian Thomas & Tyler Hastings

Ricochet vs Samoa Joe ended in a Double Pinfall (King of the Ring Quarterfinals)

Bray Wyatt addressed recent controversies on “Firefly Fun House”

The Miz defeats Cesaro