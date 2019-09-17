WWE RAW Results: The Fiend confronts Kane, Baron Corbin crowned new King of the Ring

WWE Monday Night Raw Results: A day after WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event, Monday Night Raw was kicked off by Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The champion, who was attacked by The Fiend after successfully defending his title at the event against Braun Strowman, said he was disappointed on losing the Raw Tag Team Championships. He then turned his attention to the post-match assault by Bryan Wyatt and confirmed their upcoming clash for the universal title at Hell in a Cell.

However, Rollins was soon interrupted by Wyatt as he appeared on the Titantron in the “Firefly Funhouse”, reminding the universal champion of the mistakes he has made over the past years. The Fiend then recalled telling the fireflies about friends forgiving each other despite making mistakes, but The Fiend never forgets.

Later in the night, another edition of the “Firefly Funhouse” aired, in which Wyatt was seen decorating a wall with pictures of his victim. The pictures were of Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Finn Balor and Jerry “The King” Lawler. After a while, Wyatt once again appeared in the Funhouse, but this time he was hanging a picture of Rollins. After hanging the universal champ’s photo, Wyatt gave an evil smile at the camera, with The Fiend repeatedly flashing on the screen.

In the main event, Seth Rollins took on Robert Roode, which the former won via disqualification after Dolph Ziggler interrupted the proceedings. Ziggler was later joined by The OC, who hit the universal champion with a Magic Killer and followed it up with a Styles Clash.

As the superstars were manhandling the universal champ, Kane, who is better known as Knox County, Tennessee, mayor Glenn Jacobs these days, came to the ring to rescue Rollins. This development was welcomed with a huge cheer from the Knoxville crowd as the Big Red Machine disposed of the heels.

However, while Kane prepared for the signature flames from the ring posts, The Fiend appeared from behind taking down the Big Red Machine with the Mandible Claw. Raw ended on that note with the “Firefly Funhouse” playing in the background.

Other results:

Braun Strowman crashed a Tag Team Champions Summit

The OC defeated Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders

Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable to win the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament

Ricochet defeated Mike Kanellis

Rusev defeated Mike Kanellis

Mayor Glenn Jacobs defeated R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion; R-Truth reclaimed the title later in the day

Rey Mysterio defeated Cesaro

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke