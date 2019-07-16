WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins win 10-man Battle Royal, Bray Wyatt returns

One day after WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, the journey to SummerSlam officially began on Monday Night Raw. This segment of Raw was held in Long Island, New York and current universal champion Brock Lesnar along with his advocate Paul Heyman kicked things off.

While Heyman reminded the spectators about his promise of Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at Extreme Rules, he also listed out the contestants of the 10-man battle royal, with the winner set to face the universal champ at SummerSlam.

The 10-man All-Star cross-branded battle royal, which was held later in the show was won by Seth Rollins who eliminated Randy Orton to set up a rematch with Lesnar. After the match, Heyman engaged in trash talk with Rollins asking him to get prepared to be brutalized, victimized and conquered by his client at SummerSlam.

Rollins, in response, confronted Lesnar and said that at SummerSlam the outcome will be the same as WrestleMania.

Order of elimination: Bobby Lashley eliminated Cesaro; Braun Strowman eliminated Bobby Lashley; Sami Zayn eliminated Big E; Randy Orton eliminated Sami Zayn; Baron Corbin eliminated Rey Mysterio; Seth Rollins eliminated Baron Corbin; Seth Rollins eliminated Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns; Seth Rollins eliminated Randy Orton

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor engaged in a one-on-one match, which the former won after executing a crucifix rollup. After the match, Joe insisted on inflicting more damage to Balor, but the former Intercontinental Champion countered and hit Joe with a Coup de Grace.

As Balor celebrated in the ring after his post-match brawl, the lights at the arena faded and Bray Wyatt showed up in the center of the ring. Wyatt then went on to hit the Sister Abigail on Balor and posed briefly as the crowd cheered loudly.

Other results in RAW:

Ricochet & The Usos defeated Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival & Robert Roode (2-out-of-3-Falls Match)

The Viking Raiders defeated Vinny Gruner & Jackson James

Cedric Alexander defeated Drew McIntyre

Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis

The Club defeated The Lucha House Party

Natalya defeated Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella to earn a Raw Women’s Title Match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam (Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match)

Dolph Ziggler and The Miz came to blows on “Miz TV”

R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick to become the new 24/7 Champion