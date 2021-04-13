WWE RAW Result: Drew McIntyre earns WWE Title opportunity at WrestleMania Backlash

Drew McIntyre clinched a WWE Title opportunity but was later targetted by T-BAR & MACE, the Viking Raiders made their return to the ring, Charlotte Flair ceremoniously announced her place in the pecking order and more.

On Monday, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Braun Strowman all tried to state their case for a WWE Title opportunity.

Results:

Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match

The Strowman Express was stopped in its tracks with steel steps, but The Viper smashed McIntyre through the announce table to up the carnage. Orton appeared ready to seize the moment after an RKO to Strowman, but McIntyre came sliding in with a Claymore to pin The Legend Killer and book another meeting with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

As McIntyre celebrated, MVP entered, and a double chokeslam from T-BAR & MACE to McIntyre left the WWE Universe with plenty of questions.

Bobby Lashley def. Riddle

After a backstage run-in, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was out to teach The Original Bro following very different WrestleMania outcomes for the two Superstars. Riddle knew he’d have to go big to defeat The All Mighty, but a missed Floating Bro opened the door for a Hurt Lock finale.

The Viking Raiders def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

The shocking return of The Viking Raiders shook Raw to its core and bulldozed Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin in the process. Erik & Ivar showed no signs of ring rust, as the gargantuan duo fought off an early assault to team up for a Viking Experience to clinch a statement win.

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka ended in no-contest – Raw Women’s Title Match

In the wake of a landscape-shifting WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return and put Rhea Ripley and Asuka on notice. The Nightmare walked in ready to back up her Raw Women’s Championship win the night before, but The Empress of Tomorrow seemed to assert herself at the right time. It turns out it was exactly the right time for The Queen to lay waste to both competitors.

The Miz & John Morrison def. Damian Priest – 2-on-1 Handicap Match

After an A-List “Miz TV” with special guest Maryse, The Miz & John Morrison once again found themselves in the crosshairs of The Archer of Infamy. With Bad Bunny back on the road, Damian Priest went it alone against Miz & Morrison and controlled portions of the match. As Priest ripped Miz’s pants right off him, a distraction from Maryse allowed her husband to slide in for a sneaky roll-up win.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke by count-out

Despite Mandy Rose’s slide at WrestleMania, The Goddess & Dana Brooke were looking to get off and running against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. At the WWE ThunderDome on the campus of the University of South Florida, it was The Irresistible Force who couldn’t find her footing. Following a pair of embarrassing falls, an enraged Jax set her sights on Rose, but Rose and Brooke thought better of tempting fate and walked safely up the ramp, taking a count-out loss.

The New Day def. Elias & Jaxson Ryker

The New Day focused their post-WrestleMania frustrations on the musical troupe of Elias & Jaxson Ryker. Xavier Woods was quickly met with a run of aggression, but a tag to Kofi Kingston turned up The Power of Positivity. Woods jumped in with a double stomp to the heart of Elias, and The New Day put themselves back on track.