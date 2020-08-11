WWE Raw Recap: Seth Rollins’ brutal attack on Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton punt kicks Ric Flair

On WWE Raw, the son of Rey Mysterio tried to fight back, but he was stopped when Rollins cracked him with a Kendo stick, then broke the stick across his back. (Source: WWE)

On tonight’s episode on WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was repeatedly hit with a kendo stick on Raw this week and WWE shared photos of the gnarly aftermath. Elsewhere, Randy Orton crossed the line, berating his longtime friend and mentor Ric Flair before punting the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

After signing the contract to face Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam, The Monday Night Messiah set out to silence another Mysterio family ally in Humberto Carrillo. Murphy jumped Dominik at ringside right after the bell. The son of Rey Mysterio tried to fight back, but he was stopped when Rollins cracked him with a Kendo stick, then broke the stick across his back.

In a wild brawl that could not be contained by the ring, Kevin Owens brought the fight to The Viper. KO looked to have Orton on the ropes as he went for the Stunner, but Orton countered and connected with an RKO to pick up the victory.

“The Nature Boy” was celebratory after The Viper’s wins, but the party was cut short. Randy Orton declared that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was a liability to his career and no longer the Ric Flair he knew and looked up to. Orton then dropped Flair with a low blow, took a few steps back, then punted the legendary Superstar in the head. But before The Viper could bask in his handiwork, a furious Drew McIntyre charged to the ring to chase Orton off, perhaps realizing just how sadistic the man he’ll be facing at SummerSlam truly is.

#WWERaw

Randy Orton says Ric Flair is a liability… he gets booed because WWE pic.twitter.com/oyfLLk8fIU — GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) August 11, 2020

Shayna Baszler featured on Raw Underground where she fought off three women, dropping one with a kick to the head and the second with a thunderous judo slam before making her third opponent tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch.

Meanwhile, after another night of technical issues plaguing Monday Night Raw, cameras caught the masked group known as RETRIBUTION again wreaking havoc on the WWE Performance Center.

RAW results:

Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio signed their SummerSlam contract

Seth Rollins & Murphy brutalized Dominik Mysterio with a Kendo stick

Angelo Dawkins def. Andrade

Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega

Apollo Crews crashed MVP’s “VIP Lounge”

Shelton Benjamin def. Apollo Crews

Viking Raiders & Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Akira Tozawa & Ninjas, R-Truth def. Akira Tozawa to become 24/7 Champion

Peyton Royce def. Liv Morgan

Riddick Moss pummels his way to victory in Raw Underground

Asuka def. Bayley to earn a Raw Women’s Title Match against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam

Arturo Ruas knocks out the competition in Raw Underground

Dabba-Kato goes below the belt in Raw Underground

Shayna Baszler takes out three foes at once in Raw Underground

RETRIBUTION once again attack WWE Performance Center

Randy Orton def. Kevin Owens

Randy Orton punts Ric Flair

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd