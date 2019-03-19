WWE Raw: Kurt Angle announces his WrestleMania opponent and fans aren’t pleased

Kurt Angle has an opponent for his final match in his farewell tour to the WWE ring. There was supposed interest from John Cena and then a challenge from, once an ally, Shelton Benjamin. But the final opponent to be is someone else. Someone the WWE Universe isn’t particularly fond of and it showed in the reactions that followed the announcement.

A celebrated career could have ended by facing an equally celebrated opponent in Cena or reignited rivalry with Benjamin or even a surprise contest with The Undertaker. Instead, Kurt Angle will bid adieu by facing Baron Corbin.

The Olympic gold medallist revealed that he will take on the Lone Wolf in his retirement match as his ‘farewell tour’ moved to Chicago on WWE Raw this week.

Ahead of his match with Chad Gable, the 50-year-old announced his decision to face Corbin at ‘Show of Shows’. Former WWE champion Angle will exit the stage after the extravaganza in New York, and fans had been anticipating who he would or could face.

But just as it seemed a contest with Benjamin was in the offing, Angle announced that he will face the man he claims “has made my life a living hell” over the past year.

Angle’s announcement drew jeers from those in attendance on Monday night.

It was the same reaction when Corbin came down and proclaimed: “I really enjoyed laughing at you and humiliating you as Raw General Manager. But it won’t feel as good as dominating you in your very last match.”

Did Kurt Angle just turn heel? WHO THE HELL SAYS “GIVE BARON CORBIN A SINGLES MATCH AT WRESTLEMANIA?” — Henry T. Casey (@henrytcasey) 19 March 2019

Ok @WWE @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH no one and I mean no one wants to see that puppet Corbin vs Angle in Kurt’s retirement match that could be any raw match not deserving of Kurt’s retirement or of his career — Calder (@jimmybeards) 19 March 2019

Really, Kurt Angle? Baron Corbin? Really? 😅😅😅 — Royal Rumble Podcast (@RoyalRumbleID) 19 March 2019

Cmon @RealKurtAngle :( i would have bring the Russian flag and a tank. 🇷🇺 vs 🇺🇸 — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) 19 March 2019

The rivalry has been simmering on the down low over the last nine months or so. But it hasn’t gone down well with the WWE Universe, many of whom had wanted to see Angle in the ring with anybody other than Corbin.