WWE RAW: King of the Ring is back for the first time since 2015

WWE Raw this week witnessed the return of the prestigious King of the Ring tournament. During the show, it was announced that the tournament, which returns after a four-year absence will be a part of the August 19 episode of RAW.
“The king has returned.” 👑
The #KingOfTheRing tournament RETURNS NEXT MONDAY on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/48WKyuyfyV
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2019
It’s also worth noting that during Raw the commentary team said the tournament would “start” next week, so it’s unclear how long WWE plans on spacing the tournament out.
Further, it also did not mention if the winner would get a future world championship shot like the previous versions of the tournament did.
The last iteration of King of the Ring was in 2015 where Wade Barrett won the tournament.
King of the Ring helped several WWE legends propel their career, including the likes of Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Edge, and Brock Lesnar.
Below are the 16 superstars who will be competing in the event next week-
Raw
The Miz
Ricochet
Cedric Alexander
Samoa Joe
Drew McIntyre
Baron Corbin
Sami Zayn
Cesaro
SmackDown
Kevin Owens
Ali
Apollo Crews
Chad Gable
Elias
Andrade
Buddy Murphy
Shelton Benjamin